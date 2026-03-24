Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

BOSTON –– The playoff push continues for the Boston Bruins, who are back at TD Garden on Tuesday to host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

​“It’s usually always exciting. We love those kinds of games,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We feel it especially at home with the crowd behind us, that alone should be motivating for us. I shouldn’t even come in and talk to them before the game because they should be ready to go.”

The 7 p.m. puck drop marks the third and final time the Original Six opponents will meet this regular season; Boston beat Toronto 5-3 on both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

“Knowing the coach, these guys will work. If you look at their lineup, they still have pretty damn good players. They can win those games,” Sturm said. “It’s always a tricky one. But it’s not about them. I always say it’s about us. I just want to make sure we’re all ready to go today to beat a team like that.”

The B’s are coming off a pivotal 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, and are in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 86 points. They have won the last 14 of 15 games on home ice.

Tanner Jeannot will be a game-time decision, Sturm said. The fourth-line forward wore a non-contact jersey for Monday’s practice, but participated in a regular jersey at Tuesday’s optional morning skate.

Henri Jokiharju will reenter the lineup for the first time since March 16. The defenseman is expected to be on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov, in place of Andrew Peeke. Jokiharju has 10 assists through 36 games this season.