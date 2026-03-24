Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Swayman will be in net for Boston on Tuesday at TD Garden

sway cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The playoff push continues for the Boston Bruins, who are back at TD Garden on Tuesday to host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

​“It’s usually always exciting. We love those kinds of games,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “We feel it especially at home with the crowd behind us, that alone should be motivating for us. I shouldn’t even come in and talk to them before the game because they should be ready to go.”

The 7 p.m. puck drop marks the third and final time the Original Six opponents will meet this regular season; Boston beat Toronto 5-3 on both Nov. 8 and Nov. 11.

“Knowing the coach, these guys will work. If you look at their lineup, they still have pretty damn good players. They can win those games,” Sturm said. “It’s always a tricky one. But it’s not about them. I always say it’s about us. I just want to make sure we’re all ready to go today to beat a team like that.”

The B’s are coming off a pivotal 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, and are in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 86 points. They have won the last 14 of 15 games on home ice.

Tanner Jeannot will be a game-time decision, Sturm said. The fourth-line forward wore a non-contact jersey for Monday’s practice, but participated in a regular jersey at Tuesday’s optional morning skate.

Henri Jokiharju will reenter the lineup for the first time since March 16. The defenseman is expected to be on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov, in place of Andrew Peeke. Jokiharju has 10 assists through 36 games this season.

Bruins welcome the Leafs to TD Garden on Tuesday night

Wait, There’s More

  • Jeremy Swayman will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played on Saturday in Detroit, making 42 saves in a dominant performance for his 28th win of the year. Swayman has a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage through 47 games. Sturm on Swayman: “He is playing too well. It’s a big game for us. Every game is big. But today, we’re facing a team that is out of the playoffs, and they have nothing to lose. I think Sway right now gives us the best chance to win a hockey game.”
  • Fraser Minten was a second-round pick for Toronto in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old forward spent two years with the organization before landing in Boston last March. Minten has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) through 70 games in his rookie season while centering the first line between David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov.
  • Charlie McAvoy enters Tuesday’s matchup with six points (two goals, four assists) in his last five games. The defenseman had two assists on Saturday in Detroit, marking his 12th multi-point showing of the season. McAvoy remains on the first pair with Jonathan Aspirot, averaging a team-high 24:17 of ice time per night. He has a total of 53 points (nine goals, 44 assists) through 58 games this season, which leads all Bruins blueliners.

Opposing View

  • Toronto most recently fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre. John Tavares and Easton Cowan scored in the loss, and netminder Joseph Woll made 39 saves after expected starter Anthony Stolarz took a puck to the throat in warmups. The Maple Leafs sit in last place in the Atlantic Division with 71 points.
  • William Nylander leads Toronto with 65 points (24 goals, 41 assists) through 54 games. The 29-year-old forward is projected to skate on the first line with Cowan and Tavares, and has three points in his last five games. Nylander is also on the first power-play unit; he has six goals on the man advantage.
  • Brandon Carlo spent nine seasons with the Bruins before getting traded to Toronto in March 2025. The 29-year-old defenseman has seven assists through 48 games this season and is projected to be on the first pair with Morgan Rielly. Carlo is averaging 19:27 of ice time per night.

Minten speaks with the media ahead of matchup vs TOR

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