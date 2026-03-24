Bruins Sign James Hagens to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

Hagens_James_2025DevCamp_11_Credit David Le-Boston Bruins
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today that the Bruins have signed forward James Hagens to an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” said Sweeney. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."

Hagens will join the Providence Bruins for their team practice at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:15 a.m.

Hagens, 19, was selected by Boston in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 5-foot-11, 193‑pound forward appeared in 34 games with Boston College this season, pacing Hockey East skaters in scoring with 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points. He also led the team with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots.

Hagens was named to the conference’s All-Rookie Team after posting 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) during the 2024-25 season. Across two years with Boston College (2024-26), the forward skated in 71 games, totaling 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hagens spent two seasons (2022-24) with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he recorded 72 goals and 115 assists for 187 points, the fifth‑most in program history.

The Hauppauge, New York, native has represented the United States internationally in two IIHF World Junior Championships (2025, 2026) and two IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championships (2023, 2024). Hagens won gold at the 2025 World Juniors and the 2023 U-18 tournaments. He holds the IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship single‑tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the United States capture silver.

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