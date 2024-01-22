Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Boston aiming for fifth straight win, some payback as they host Winnipeg at TD Garden

HEINEN
By Eric Russo
By Eric Russo

BOSTON – Two of the top three teams in the National Hockey League will square off on Monday night as the Bruins and Jets meet at TD Garden. Boston enters the game as the league’s second-best team with 65 points, one point ahead of Winnipeg, as both clubs chase Vancouver (66) for the top spot.

Boston and Winnipeg met a month ago to the day, as the Jets thumped the Black & Gold, 5-1, at Canada Life Centre just ahead of the Christmas break.

“A great matchup,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “Last time we were in there, I thought they embarrassed us. They played the right way, they were on top of us, they didn’t give us any room and we have to be prepared to fight for every foot of ice. Doesn’t matter if it’s our own end or their end tonight. It’s a good challenge for us.”

Since the teams’ last meeting, Winnipeg is 10-1-1 with its lone regulation loss coming on Jan. 13 to Philadelphia.

“It’s obviously a really good team,” said Danton Heinen, who is coming off his first career hat trick on Saturday night. “We’ve got to be ready from the start. A team that’s playing well and doesn’t give up a whole lot of offense, so I think we’ve got to get to our game early and go from there.

“We didn’t have a good taste in our mouth coming out of that [meeting against the Jets]. It felt like they dominated us all over the ice. Definitely a little motivation and I think you’ll see a team that’s ready to go tonight.”

The Bruins, meanwhile, are aiming for their fifth straight victory and are coming off a 9-4 drubbing of the Canadiens on Saturday night. Montgomery said his club must get back to the habits that allowed them to have such a dominant performance across the second half of that win over Montreal.

“By getting back to our habits and details,” said Montgomery, “doing what we think gives us success whether we win 2-1 or 5-4.”

Heinen talks before Bruins host Jets

Boqvist Finds A Spot

Jesper Boqvist was in an uncertain spot over the summer. The young – but veteran – forward did not receive a qualifying offer from the New Jersey Devils, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his NHL career, making him a free agent.

But on July 12, some two weeks after the start of free agency, the 25-year-old – who had 10 goals and 21 points for the Devils last season – was inked by the Bruins to a one-year contract.

“I feel like I still believed in myself,” said Boqvist. “I still had a good summer coming into this season, too, and I feel like I’ve taken steps even though I started with Prov. That’s what I wanted to do is come in here and take steps and win hockey games…good last couple weeks here.”

Boqvist did not make the club out of training camp and had just single-game stints with Boston on Oct. 26 and Dec. 15. The third time around, however, has been a charm for the Sweden native, who has played in eight straight games since being recalled in early January.

“System-wise, compete level, you have to bring it every day,” said Boqvist. “But most of all the system, I feel like I’ve learned that – still learning, but it’s better now than coming into camp not knowing anything.”

The 6-foot-1, 184-pounder tallied 10 goals and 23 points in 31 games for Providence this season, an experience that certainly helped familiarize him with the B’s system.

“I would say a lot,” Boqvist said of how his time with the P-Bruins helped his growth. “The first game I had early on compared to the Tampa game the last couple weeks here, I feel way different, how I can be successful in this system with this playing style. It feels way different for sure. It’s been helping me a lot for sure.”

Boqvist will once again ride alongside Heinen and Matt Poitras against the Jets after the trio put forth a strong showing in the B’s win over Montreal on Saturday night.

“Obviously Heinen had a really good game last game, and Potsy, too, I feel like,” said Boqvist. “I feel like we complemented each other pretty good. Hopefully we have another good game tonight.”

Boqvist talks as Bruins and Jets square off on Monday

Wait, There’s More

  • Outside of Jeremy Swayman taking his turn between the pipes, the Bruins will only have one lineup change as Parker Wotherspoon subs in for Kevin Shattenkirk on the B’s third pair alongside Derek Forbort.
  • David Pastrnak was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday after tallying five goals and seven points across three games from Jan. 14-20. “Players that are determined to make their mark on the game, you don’t have to worry about that,” Montgomery said when asked what has kept the winger motivated after a career-year last season. “They want to get better every year and he continues to add different arsenals to his goal-scoring prowess, his playmaking ability and also his defensive game. We’re lucky to have him.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS vs. WPG

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist – Matt Poitras – Danton Heinen

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Bruins look to make it 5 straight tonight vs. Jets

