Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

BOSTON – Two of the top three teams in the National Hockey League will square off on Monday night as the Bruins and Jets meet at TD Garden. Boston enters the game as the league’s second-best team with 65 points, one point ahead of Winnipeg, as both clubs chase Vancouver (66) for the top spot.

Boston and Winnipeg met a month ago to the day, as the Jets thumped the Black & Gold, 5-1, at Canada Life Centre just ahead of the Christmas break.

“A great matchup,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery. “Last time we were in there, I thought they embarrassed us. They played the right way, they were on top of us, they didn’t give us any room and we have to be prepared to fight for every foot of ice. Doesn’t matter if it’s our own end or their end tonight. It’s a good challenge for us.”

Since the teams’ last meeting, Winnipeg is 10-1-1 with its lone regulation loss coming on Jan. 13 to Philadelphia.

“It’s obviously a really good team,” said Danton Heinen, who is coming off his first career hat trick on Saturday night. “We’ve got to be ready from the start. A team that’s playing well and doesn’t give up a whole lot of offense, so I think we’ve got to get to our game early and go from there.

“We didn’t have a good taste in our mouth coming out of that [meeting against the Jets]. It felt like they dominated us all over the ice. Definitely a little motivation and I think you’ll see a team that’s ready to go tonight.”

The Bruins, meanwhile, are aiming for their fifth straight victory and are coming off a 9-4 drubbing of the Canadiens on Saturday night. Montgomery said his club must get back to the habits that allowed them to have such a dominant performance across the second half of that win over Montreal.

“By getting back to our habits and details,” said Montgomery, “doing what we think gives us success whether we win 2-1 or 5-4.”