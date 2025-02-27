Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

The Bruins look to finish the week strong with a win against the Islanders tonight at TD Garden.

Screenshot 2025-02-27 at 2.05.12 PM

Lineup Changes:

  • The Bruins will be without Trent Frederic tonight. "He has a lower body injury," said Joe Sacco. "He'll be out week to week."
  • Replacing Frederic will be Riley Tufte who will skate on the third line with Matt Poitras and Justin Brazeau. "It gives a guy like Riley an opportunity to probably get some more minutes," said Saaco. "To be used more in an offensive situation playing with Matty and see how he responds tonight."
  • Sacco did not name a starting goaltender for tonight.

Sacco gives updates ahead of BOS vs. NYI

Opposing View:

  • Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 23 goals and 18 assists for 41 points.
  • The Islanders will be looking to break a four game losing streak.
  • The Bruins and Islanders both continue to fight for a spot in the playoffs. "It's a big game," said Sacco. "The mindset here is tonight, against a team that we're jockeying in the standings with, we need to get two points tonight."

Geekie talks with the media after Bruins have morning skate at WIA

