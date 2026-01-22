Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights 

BOSTON –– Alex Steeves was left off the Boston Bruins’ opening-night roster.

​He took his AHL assignment in stride, though, and soon enough, was in the NHL by early November. The 26-year-old forward has not looked back, becoming a consistent piece of the B’s forward group. It earned Steeves a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

​“It is just really a special feeling. Appreciative that they believe in who I am as a person and as a player and my potential,” Steeves said. “Feels really good. The opportunity to be a Bruin for two more years is something I didn’t want to pass up on.” ​

Steeves will remain on the third line with Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie for Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden for Hockey is for Everyone Night. He has been used up and down the lineup during his first season with the Bruins, which has been an asset to head coach Marco Sturm.

“He is a good guy to have for me, personally, because I trust him and I can put him in any situation,” Sturm said. “Hopefully, it is going to help some other young guys believe in themselves and see how a guy like Alex Steeves – he worked on it. It’s not just [that] I gave him a chance; he actually worked on it. Stuck with it, went back to the minors, got called up, got his chance and now here we go; he has a two-year contract.”​

Steeves is one of two players who earned a deal this month, the first being Jonathan Aspirot, who also started the season in Providence. The 26-year-old defenseman inked a two-year NHL contract extension on Jan. 11. Hard work has, evidently, paid off – and the Bruins are recognizing it.

​“I definitely think that I fit the style of play that they’re trying to play here. Defense first, really play hard and leave it all on the line. It’s something I want to do every night,” Steeves said. “As players, it is really, really tough to break into this league. It is cool to see if you earn it, you can do it. It’s possible. I was really happy for [Aspirot] when he earned that contract, and obviously grateful to have the same opportunity.”