Need to Know: Bruins vs. Golden Knights 

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

steevesneedtoknow
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Alex Steeves was left off the Boston Bruins’ opening-night roster.

​He took his AHL assignment in stride, though, and soon enough, was in the NHL by early November. The 26-year-old forward has not looked back, becoming a consistent piece of the B’s forward group. It earned Steeves a two-year contract extension on Wednesday.

​“It is just really a special feeling. Appreciative that they believe in who I am as a person and as a player and my potential,” Steeves said. “Feels really good. The opportunity to be a Bruin for two more years is something I didn’t want to pass up on.” ​

Steeves will remain on the third line with Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie for Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden for Hockey is for Everyone Night. He has been used up and down the lineup during his first season with the Bruins, which has been an asset to head coach Marco Sturm.

“He is a good guy to have for me, personally, because I trust him and I can put him in any situation,” Sturm said. “Hopefully, it is going to help some other young guys believe in themselves and see how a guy like Alex Steeves – he worked on it. It’s not just [that] I gave him a chance; he actually worked on it. Stuck with it, went back to the minors, got called up, got his chance and now here we go; he has a two-year contract.”​

Steeves is one of two players who earned a deal this month, the first being Jonathan Aspirot, who also started the season in Providence. The 26-year-old defenseman inked a two-year NHL contract extension on Jan. 11. Hard work has, evidently, paid off – and the Bruins are recognizing it.

​“I definitely think that I fit the style of play that they’re trying to play here. Defense first, really play hard and leave it all on the line. It’s something I want to do every night,” Steeves said. “As players, it is really, really tough to break into this league. It is cool to see if you earn it, you can do it. It’s possible. I was really happy for [Aspirot] when he earned that contract, and obviously grateful to have the same opportunity.”

Steeves speaks with media at TD Garden on Thursday

Wait, There’s More

  • Joonas Korpisalo will start in net for Boston. The goaltender last played in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Korpisalo has a 3.09 goals against average and a .896 save percentage through 19 games.
  • Morgan Geekie got on the scoresheet on Tuesday with his 26th goal of the season, which leads the Bruins. The 27-year-old forward is on the third line and first power-play unit. Geekie has eight goals on the man advantage this season.
  • Hampus Lindholm has four points (one goal, three assists) in five games entering Thursday’s matchup against the Golden Knights. The 32-year-old defenseman skated on the third pair with Mason Lohrei during morning skate and is averaging 22:04 of ice time per night.

Opposing View

  • The Golden Knights most recently fell 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl had the lone Vegas goal in the loss, and netminder Adin Hill made 15 saves on 17 shots. The Golden Knights have won four of their last five games ahead of Thursday’s matchup in Boston.
  • Jack Eichel leads Vegas with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) through 41 games. The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, native has been centering the first line between Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone. Eichel – who played one season of NCAA hockey at Boston University in 2014-15 – is also on the first power-play unit.
  • Vegas acquired Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Andersson, however, has yet to make his Golden Knights debut and will not play against the Bruins due to visa issues, said Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy. The 29-year-old defenseman has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) through 48 games this season.

Sturm speaks with media at TD Garden on Thursday

Related Content

Jordan Harris to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Honda B:60 | BOS vs. VGK

The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

Siblings Fun Facts

News Feed

Jordan Harris to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins to Host Hockey is for Everyone Night, Presented by TD Bank, on Jan. 22

Bruins Prospects Named as Hobey Baker Nominees 

Bruins Sign Alex Steeves to Two-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Assign Billy Sweezey to Providence 

Bruins' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped by Stars in Dallas

Need to Know: Bruins at Stars

Bruins Place Vladislav Kolyachonok On Waivers 

Bruins Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis 

The Sunday Read: Inside Aspirot’s Improbable Journey to the Bruins

Lohrei Scores Two as Bruins Surge Past Blackhawks for 6th Straight Win

Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Boston Bruins Acquire 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Anaheim Ducks; Recall Billy Sweezey on Emergency Basis

In the System: DiPietro, Brunet Headed to AHL All-Star Classic

Inside the Making of Chara’s Historic Banner-Raising Night 

Bruins Hold off Kraken, Extend Winning Streak to Five Games

Chara, Teammates React to No. 33 Getting Raised to the TD Garden Rafters