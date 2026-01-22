Jordan Harris to Report to Providence on LTI Conditioning Loan

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 22, that defenseman Jordan Harris will report to Providence on an LTI conditioning loan.

Harris, 25, has skated in five games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist for two points. The 6-foot, 189-pound blueliner has skated in 169 career NHL games with Boston, Columbus and Montreal, totaling 10 goals and 29 assists for 39 points.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Montreal in the third round (71st overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

