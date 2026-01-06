Dans Locmelis Named to Team Latvia for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

The forward has represented Latvia in three IIHF World Championships (2023, 2024, 2025)

GettyImages-2245032920
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins prospect and Providence Bruins forward Dans Locmelis has been named to Team Latvia's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Locmelis, 21, has appeared in 30 AHL games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward has skated in 36 career AHL games, totaling 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points. During the 2024-25 season, Locmelis also played in 40 games with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, tallying eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points. The Jelgava, Latvia native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Locmelis has represented Latvia in three IIHF World Championships (2023, 2024, 2025), earning a bronze medal in 2023. At the 2025 tournament, he led all Latvian skaters in goals (4) and ranked second on the team with six points. The forward also competed for Latvia at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2021 and 2022. In September 2024, Locmelis helped Latvia secure a berth in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

News Feed

Practice Report: Bruins Look to Close Road Trip on High Note 

The Sunday Read: Inside Minten’s Vancouver Homecoming

Hometown Minten Scores Twice in Bruins OT Win Over Canucks 

Need to Know: Bruins at Canucks

Bruins Embrace Olympic Honor, ‘Dream Since I Was That Little Kid’

In the System: Zellers, Hagens Lift USA to Quarters at WJC

Elias Lindholm Named to Team Sweden for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Henri Jokiharju Named to Team Finland for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Jeremy Swayman Named to Team USA for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bruins Ring in New Year With 6-2 Win Over Oilers

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers 

Hagens, Zellers Two-Point Performances Pace Team USA to Another Win

Bruins Earn a Point in OT Loss Against Flames 

Bruins Activate Jonathan Aspirot 

Need to Know: Bruins at Flames 

Practice Report: Bruins Working to ‘Get Back to Our Structure’

Zellers, Hagens Continue to Shine for Team USA at World Junior Championship

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 