Dans Locmelis Named to Team Latvia for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Boston Bruins prospect and Providence Bruins forward Dans Locmelis has been named to Team Latvia's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Locmelis, 21, has appeared in 30 AHL games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points. The 6-foot, 179-pound forward has skated in 36 career AHL games, totaling 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points. During the 2024-25 season, Locmelis also played in 40 games with the University of Massachusetts Amherst, tallying eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points. The Jelgava, Latvia native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Locmelis has represented Latvia in three IIHF World Championships (2023, 2024, 2025), earning a bronze medal in 2023. At the 2025 tournament, he led all Latvian skaters in goals (4) and ranked second on the team with six points. The forward also competed for Latvia at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024, as well as the IIHF U-18 World Championship in 2021 and 2022. In September 2024, Locmelis helped Latvia secure a berth in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 at the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.