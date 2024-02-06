Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flames

Boston returns from break against Calgary to kick off unofficial second half

marchy
By Eric Russo
BOSTON – It’s time for things to pick up a notch.

With the All-Star break and bye week in the rearview mirror and the calendar turned to February, the Bruins are set for the stretch run as they look to continue shoring up their game over the season’s final two months in hopes of being in prime position come playoff time.

“The second half goes fast. Once you get going after the All-Star break, the games just fall on you and all of a sudden April is around the corner,” said David Pastrnak, who is fresh off his fourth All-Star Game appearance. “The second thing is it’s a much tighter game…we showed ourselves we can win, we can win the games 6-5 but at the same time, the tight ones.

“That’s what the regular season is, obviously to make the playoffs. I think we are on the right track with it but also get confidence and find ways to win as a group and get tighter, so we are ready.”

The Bruins begin the unofficial second half of the season on Tuesday night when they welcome the Calgary Flames to TD Garden. The contest also kicks off a lengthy seven-game, two-week homestand, which is one of the club’s longest in recent memory.

“I can’t remember…I don’t know if we’ve ever had a longer homestand [in my tenure],” said Charlie McAvoy. “I saw that one when we were coming into this month and you get excited, some time at home. You get to see family a little bit more which is always nice mentally.

“Home games are important. We have amazing fans and we love to play at home. We definitely want to make the most of these games here to try and get as many wins as we can.”

Boston has been doing plenty of winning since its last break over Christmas, having posted a 12-2-3 record, after a sluggish stretch through the month of December.

“I think since Christmas we have really found our identity,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “And we always talk about playing to our strengths, what gives us success…and trying to get better at what we think we're really good at.”

Montgomery added that he believes his team will be in a better position coming out of this break with a fresh focus given how well they played over the last six weeks.

“We think that the brand of hockey we've been playing has been consistent, it's been good, everybody's part of it, everybody's contributing,” said Montgomery. “I think it'll be a little quicker than it was post-Christmas, just because I think guys understand…everyone's had more success, so they understand their role and what gives the Bruins success in their role.

“And I also think [Tuesday] night is probably not going to be the cleanest game for either team. That’s the way it starts. But every game will get better and better, and I would imagine by Saturday night that we should be the Bruins.”

Opposing View

The Flames enter Tuesday’s contest at 22-22-5 with 49 points, putting them five points back of St. Louis for the West’s second wild card spot. Like the Bruins, Calgary is coming off its bye week and will be playing its first game since a 1-0 win over Chicago on Jan. 27 to snap a four-game losing streak.

It will also be the Flames’ first contest since the trade of stalwart centerman Elias Lindolm – who scored the lone goal in that win over the Blackhawks – after he was shipped to Vancouver on Jan. 31.

“They are a good team,” said Trent Frederic. “They lost Elias Lindholm so I'm sure all those guys are gonna be getting more minutes and more opportunities so I'm sure they will be coming out hard.”

Calgary is paced by Blake Coleman who has 40 points (20 goals, 20 assists) in 49 games. He is also tied for the team lead in goals with Yegor Sharangovich. Nazem Kadri ranks second on the Flames with 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists).

Former Bruins winger A.J. Greer has six goals and 10 points in 47 games, while ex-Boston goalie Dan Vladar has a 7-7-2 record with a 3.27 goals against average and .888 save percentage. Jacob Markstrom (14-13-2, 2.60 GAA, .912 save %) is Calgary’s No. 1 netminder.

Wait, Theres’ More

  • Derek Forbort, Jake DeBrusk, and Matt Poitras, who all missed the final game before the break, participated in both practices on Sunday and Monday. Both Forbort and DeBrusk will return to the lineup on Tuesday night. Jeremy Swayman will get the start in goal.
  • Poitras, meanwhile, did not take part in the morning skate as he attended a doctor’s appointment. “I think it's just part of his progression to keep growing,” said Poitras. “That's the way we view it. We believe he's a huge part of what we're going to do, and his competitiveness and his hockey sense are just two traits that jump out at you. And that's what makes him such a exciting hockey player for us.”
  • DeBrusk was asked on Sunday about being in the final year of his contract and said that he remains optimistic the two sides will come to an agreement. “You want to get it done as fast as possible but obviously we’re here now,” said DeBrusk. “When it comes to thoughts on that, I don’t really have any…it’s a month to the trade deadline, I hope it gets done quick. I always have optimism. I feel like it would be pretty depressing if I didn’t have optimism to be here. It’s one of those things that I hope it gets done. I have an agent for a reason. I’ve been in this organization for my whole career, so I think I understand where I stand in this lineup and the guys in this room and the city.”
  • Marchand, who has yet to play in an Olympics, said on Sunday that he was quite pleased that the NHL will be returning to the Winter Games in 2026. “I was very disappointed at missing the last two, felt that we got robbed of being there,” said Marchand. “It’s definitely a huge goal. I’m gonna do everything I can to be there and be in the best possible shape, best possible position to be on that team. It’s a long time away but definitely a nice goal to set and try to chase.”

Tuesday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen – Jesper Boqvist – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

