The Bruins look to head into the Holiday break on a high note with a win against the Caps.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Capitals
- The Bruins will stick with the same lineup they had on Saturday night when they beat the Buffalo Sabres. "I liked Coyle up there with Lindy and Marchy...so, we're going to keep those lines the same."said Sacco."
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net
- The Captial's are just behind the Devils for the number one spot in the East with a record of 28-8-2. "When you're playing top teams in the league you find out a little bit more about your own team," it will be a good test for us tonight."
- Dylan Strome leads the Caps with 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points.
Monday's Projected Lineup:
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Justin Brazeau – Trent Frederic – Oliver Wahlstrom
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo