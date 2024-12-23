Need To Know: Bruins vs. Capitals 

Screenshot 2024-12-23 at 3.59.42 PM

The Bruins look to head into the Holiday break on a high note with a win against the Caps.

  • The Bruins will stick with the same lineup they had on Saturday night when they beat the Buffalo Sabres. "I liked Coyle up there with Lindy and Marchy...so, we're going to keep those lines the same."said Sacco."
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net
  • The Captial's are just behind the Devils for the number one spot in the East with a record of 28-8-2. "When you're playing top teams in the league you find out a little bit more about your own team," it will be a good test for us tonight."
  • Dylan Strome leads the Caps with 11 goals and 27 assists for 38 points.

Sacco speaks with media on Sunday at TD Garden

Monday's Projected Lineup:

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Justin Brazeau – Trent Frederic – Oliver Wahlstrom

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

