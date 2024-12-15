The Bruins look to get back on track tonight with a win tonight in Vancouver. "For us, it's just about getting back on track," said Sacco. "I say it all the time, but playing the right way, playing the style or the game that fits us best and staying committed to it for the whole 60 minutes now, not just 25, 30 or 40 minutes."
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Canucks
Lineup Changes:
- Marc McLaughlin will be back in the lineup tonight replacing Tyler Johnson.
- Mason Lohrei will re-enter the lineup replacing Parker Wotherspoon.
- Jeremy Swayman will be in net tonight vs. the Canucks.
Wahlstrom Off Waviers:
- The Bruins claimed Oliver Wahlstrom off Waviers on Saturday afternoon. "We made a claim on him today...I was just notified before we went on the ice," said Sacco following Saturday's morning skate. "As far as specifics, when he'll join, I don't know that hasn't been determined yet."
- Wahlstrom, 24, has appeared in 27 games with the New York Islanders during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and two assists for four points.
- The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 220 career NHL games, all with New York, totaling 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 points.
- The Portland, Maine native was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Saturday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Marc McLaughlin
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo