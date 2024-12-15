Need To Know: Bruins vs. Canucks

Screenshot 2024-12-14 at 2.25.12 PM

The Bruins look to get back on track tonight with a win tonight in Vancouver. "For us, it's just about getting back on track," said Sacco. "I say it all the time, but playing the right way, playing the style or the game that fits us best and staying committed to it for the whole 60 minutes now, not just 25, 30 or 40 minutes."

Lineup Changes:

  • Marc McLaughlin will be back in the lineup tonight replacing Tyler Johnson.
  • Mason Lohrei will re-enter the lineup replacing Parker Wotherspoon.
  • Jeremy Swayman will be in net tonight vs. the Canucks.

Sacco addresses the media before BOS at VAN

Wahlstrom Off Waviers:

  • The Bruins claimed Oliver Wahlstrom off Waviers on Saturday afternoon. "We made a claim on him today...I was just notified before we went on the ice," said Sacco following Saturday's morning skate. "As far as specifics, when he'll join, I don't know that hasn't been determined yet."
  • Wahlstrom, 24, has appeared in 27 games with the New York Islanders during the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and two assists for four points.
  • The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 220 career NHL games, all with New York, totaling 36 goals and 35 assists for 71 points.
  • The Portland, Maine native was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Justin Brazeau

Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Charlie Coyle – Marc McLaughlin

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Jordan Oesterle – Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

News Feed

Bruins Claim Oliver Wahlstrom off Waivers

Bruins Drop Second Straight to Start Five-Game Western Road Trip

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

Bruins Drop Road Trip Opener in Winnipeg

Need To Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Prospects Report: P-Bruins Sweep the Weekend

Zacha's Overtime Goal Caps Bruins Comeback Victory Against Flyers

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Flyers

Marchand, Geekie Each Score Two for Bruins in Win Against Blackhawks

Lindholm, Swayman Selected to National Rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off

Zacha Scores in OT, Caps Bruins Comeback Against Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

McAvoy, Coyle Notch Two Apiece, Bruins Win Centennial Game Against Canadiens 

Bruins Unveil Centennial Legacy Monument Outside TD Garden

Bruins Drop Black Friday Matchup Against Penguins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Zacha Scores Twice in Third, Lifts Bruins Past Islanders

Bruins Shutout By Canucks in Front End of Back-to-Back