Bruins Assign Parker Wotherspoon to Providence

New York Islanders Boston Bruins game recap November 9

Coyle Notches First Career Hat Trick, Lifts B's Past Isles
Bruins Activate Jakub Lauko; Place Morgan Geekie on IR

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Islanders

Bruins to Host Military Appreciation Night on November 9

Feeling Grateful, Lauko Returns to Practice

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Bruins Release Commemorative Coffee-Table Style Book: "Boston Bruins: Blood, Sweat & 100 Years":

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens 

MONTREAL: The Bruins are set to take on the Canadians for the first time this season for a Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre.

photo-output 8

Charlie Checks In:

  • Charlie McAvoy is back the lineup tonight after serving a four game suspension. This will be his first game back since Oct. 30th. "Anyime you can get an elite defenseman one of the top defensemen in the league back in your lineup you're better offensively, you're better defensively, you're better in transition both ways," said Jim Montgomery. "I mean he's an elite defenseman...he takes up a lot of space and he's a big horse for us back there."
  • McAvoy will play with Mason Lohrei on the top pairing while Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm will be back together on the second pairing, putting Derek Forbort and Ian Mitchell together on the third, taking Kevin Shattenkirk out of the lineup.
  • Jakub Lauko is expected to be in the lineup tonight after recovering from facial fractures that he suffered after a skate caught him up high on Oct. 24 against the Chicago Blackhawks. 
  • Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net looking to keep a perfect 6-0-0 record.

Montgomery speaks with media at the Bell Centre

Opposing view:

  • This is the Bruins first visit to Montreal this so far this season. "They're always a very competitive team and energy always seems to be higher when we play each other," said Marchand. "So we're expecting a really tough game out there tonight...they have a lot of young, exciting talents coming up and their organization and their talents are always on display and I'm sure they will be again tonight."
  • The Canadians are coming off a overtime win in Detroit on Thursday, improving their record to 6-5-2.
  • Cole Caulfield is leading the Habs with five goals and eight assists for 13 points.
  • The Canadians come to Boston next Saturday, Nov. 18th.

Marchand speaks with media in MTL

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen – Matt Poitras – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN**

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman 

Linus Ullmark