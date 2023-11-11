MONTREAL: The Bruins are set to take on the Canadians for the first time this season for a Original Six matchup at the Bell Centre.
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Canadiens
Charlie Checks In:
- Charlie McAvoy is back the lineup tonight after serving a four game suspension. This will be his first game back since Oct. 30th. "Anyime you can get an elite defenseman one of the top defensemen in the league back in your lineup you're better offensively, you're better defensively, you're better in transition both ways," said Jim Montgomery. "I mean he's an elite defenseman...he takes up a lot of space and he's a big horse for us back there."
- McAvoy will play with Mason Lohrei on the top pairing while Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm will be back together on the second pairing, putting Derek Forbort and Ian Mitchell together on the third, taking Kevin Shattenkirk out of the lineup.
- Jakub Lauko is expected to be in the lineup tonight after recovering from facial fractures that he suffered after a skate caught him up high on Oct. 24 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
- Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net looking to keep a perfect 6-0-0 record.
Opposing view:
- This is the Bruins first visit to Montreal this so far this season. "They're always a very competitive team and energy always seems to be higher when we play each other," said Marchand. "So we're expecting a really tough game out there tonight...they have a lot of young, exciting talents coming up and their organization and their talents are always on display and I'm sure they will be again tonight."
- The Canadians are coming off a overtime win in Detroit on Thursday, improving their record to 6-5-2.
- Cole Caulfield is leading the Habs with five goals and eight assists for 13 points.
- The Canadians come to Boston next Saturday, Nov. 18th.
Saturday’s Projected Lineup
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen – Matt Poitras – Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen
DEFENSEMEN**
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Ian Mitchell
GOALIES
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark