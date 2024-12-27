The Bruins are back from the Holiday break and ready to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
A Look At Tonight:
- Despite leaving Monday night's game, David Pastrnak is good to go. "He'll be back in tonight," said Sacco. He just went for the morning skate and is ready to go...he's feeling good."
- The lineup will look the same as Tuesday's game vs. the Capitals, except for a game time decision on who will join Jonny Beecher and Mark Kastelic on the fourth line. "We are still determining the 12th forward," said Sacco.
- Andrew Peeke is back in Columbus for the first time since joining the Bruins. "It’s pretty cool to see a lot of familiar faces," said Peeke. "Lots of good memories and a lot of good friends...first time playing back here it will be special."
- The Blue Jackets are coming off of a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
- Krill Marchen leads Columbus with 13 goals and 24 assists for 37 points.
- Joonas Korpisalo will take the net tonight.
Friday's Projected Lineup:
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Justin Brazeau – Trent Frederic – Oliver Wahlstrom
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke/Marc McLaughlin
DEFENSEMEN
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman