Bruins Announce Individual Game Ticket and Suite Rental Information for the 2026 Boston Bruins Playoffs, pres. by Rapid7

The Boston Bruins announced today, Saturday, April 11, that individual game tickets for all rounds of the 2026 Boston Bruins Playoffs, presented by Rapid7, at TD Garden will go on sale tomorrow, Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m. Single game suites for all rounds of the Playoffs at TD Garden will also go on sale at that time. Fans may visit BostonBruins.com/Playoffs or Ticketmaster.com/Bruins, along with the newly integrated Bruins + TD Garden app, to purchase individual game tickets beginning tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Suites will be available for rent throughout the playoffs and can accommodate 18-240 fans. For more information, email [email protected] or visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites.

Information about exclusive presales for clients and subscribers will be communicated within the next 24 hours. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting BostonBruins.com/Playoffs.

The dates and times for playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

Fans interested in staying in the know about additional ticket offers and news regarding the 2026 Bruins Playoffs, presented by Rapid7, can visit BostonBruins.com/Playoffs to sign up for email communications or check back frequently for updates.

2026 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Playoffs Refund Policy

If a Boston Bruins playoff game at the TD Garden in a given round of the playoffs is NOT played because the round has concluded, any single game ticket sold for such game will be eligible for a refund of the face value and any service fees paid at the point of purchase (except UPS and retail pickup fees). Any refunds will be issued to the same method of payment as the original purchase.

Ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster via internet or by phone of any such ticket will be refunded within two business days of the end of the playoff round.

Ticket purchases at the TD Garden Box Office or a Ticketmaster outlet for un-played games must be returned in person at point of purchase for refund which will be issued via the same method of payment.

Tickets purchased for a given round of the playoffs are not valid for subsequent rounds or any other game and do not guarantee access to tickets for subsequent rounds or any other game.