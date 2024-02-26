Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

Boston set to close out four-game road trip in Seattle

RICHARD
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

SEATTLE – The Bruins will close out their four-game road trip on Monday night against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Boston, which has played in five straight overtime games, has dropped two straight after winning the trip opener in Edmonton.

“We’ve gotten points in 12 straight games on the road…that’s good, but a lot of times we haven’t been able to finish off the game,” said coach Jim Montgomery, whose club is 7-0-5 away from TD Garden since Dec. 27. “We want to play a full 60 minutes.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 10 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Richard Moving Up

Anthony Richard isn’t looking to change a thing.

But he’ll surely be aiming to take advantage of his opportunity on Monday night when he rides alongside Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle on the Bruins’ top line.

“It doesn’t change anything,” said Richard, who has a goal and two assists in eight games with Boston. “I talked to Marchy before practice and they’re looking to bring more speed and more tenacity on the forecheck on their line, create some O-zone time by forechecking harder…for me, they put me out there to bring that same energy and mentality that was working on the third or fourth line.

“I think you get caught up a little bit if you try to change your game. There’s a reason why they put you there. There’s a certain aspect of your game that they want to bring to those two guys. So for me, it’s just keep going the same way.”

Richard, who had been playing with Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau, said that Marchand emphasized that during their conversation ahead of morning skate.

“I played a few shifts with [Marchand and Coyle] back in Boston last week so I know the type of player that they’re looking at on the right side,” said Richard. “I have a good relationship with Marchy, he’s helped me a lot since I came here. He just told me to play the same way; I was playing well, and don’t change anything. I’m gonna look to bring my speed and forechecking abilities and the same game I was playing with Boqvist and Brazeau. Hopefully we can create some offense.”

The 27-year-old Quebec native added that whether it’s a conversation with Marchand or the coaching staff, the focus on a strong all-around game has been eye-opening.

“The details of the game are really important. Never been part of something like that. Every detail matters so much,” said Richard, who had 15 NHL games on his resume with Nashville and Montreal before this season. “Sometimes there’s a team that wants you to work hard but here it’s the whole package, it’s details, working hard, play with some poise and make plays.

“I know why they were a top team in the league last year and this year the mentality of this group is unbelievable. For me, coming in and having those veteran players put emphasis on those little details, that was huge for my game. It’s been awesome so far.”

Montgomery has been impressed not only with the play of Richard, but also Boqvist and Brazeau, both of whom were also recently recalled from Providence.

“Speed, create more turnovers,” Boston’s bench boss said of why he’s promoting Richard. “We’ve tried a lot of players there and we know a couple players that work. But all three players that were on the fourth line last game, Boqvist line with Brazeau, all have been playing really well. That’s why we sprinkled them around, to give more energy to every line.

“They’re giving us really valuable minutes and they’re playing more because of it.”

Richard talks before BOS takes on SEA

Wait, There’s More

  • Derek Forbort will not play in Seattle after missing a team meeting on Monday morning. Kevin Shattenkirk will sub back in to play alongside Parker Wootherspoon on the B’s third pair. “[Forbort’s] not a player tonight,” said Montgomery. “He missed a meeting today so that’s just our standard here with the Bruins – just like [Jake DeBrusk in Los Angeles] earlier in the year.”
  • Linus Ullmark will make the start between the pipes.
  • James van Riemsdyk will play with Boqvist and Brazeau on the fourth line, while Danton Heinen will play the left side on the third line with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic.
  • The Kraken have gone 1-1-1 since beating the Bruins, 4-1, in Boston on Feb. 15. Seattle, in the midst of a six-game homestand, is coming off a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. Jared McCann, who lead the team with 25 goals and 46 points, is riding a career-best seven-game point streak.

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ SEA

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Anthony Richard

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wootherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Bruins look to close out road trip at SEA

News Feed

Bruins Squander Third-Period Lead, Drop Second Straight in OT

Bruins to Celebrate Grand Opening of Boston Bruins Heritage Hall with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5

Coyle Scores Twice as Bruins Fall to Flames in OT

Bruins Recall Ian Mitchell from Providence

McAvoy, Bruins Recover to Defeat Oilers in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Oilers

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy, Swayman Lift B's in Shootout to Rally Past Stars

Bruins Sign Justin Brazeau to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Stars

Bruins Suffer Fourth Straight Loss with OT Setback to Kings

ESPN, Disney Branded Television and National Hockey League Skate Back to Big City in Second “NHL Big City Greens Classic”

Bruins Drop Third Straight, Fourth in Five Games Since Break

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Kraken

Emotional Marchand Reflects as he Hits 1,000-Game Milestone

Bruins Fall to Lightning in Shootout in Marchand's 1,000th Game

Prospects Report: Jellvik Has Big Weekend for BC

Bruins to Honor Brad Marchand for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony on Monday, February 19