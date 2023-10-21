News Feed

Bruins Begin Road Trip on Right Foot

Need to Know: Bruins at Sharks

Geekie Eager for Chance with Marchand, Poitras

Delaware North Appoints Glen Thornborough as President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of Boston Bruins 

B's Switch Up Lines Ahead of West Coast Trip

Pastrnak, JVR Lift Bruins Past Predators

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Predators

Bruins to Host Teacher Appreciation Night on October 14

Keches Law Group named Official Injury Law Firm of the Boston Bruins

Bruins Announce All-Centennial Team

Lucic Makes Most of Return to Boston

Bedard scores 1st NHL goal in Blackhawks loss to Bruins

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Blackhawks

Bruins Recall Patrick Brown  

Bruins Announce Special Initiatives for Centennial Opening Night "Rafters Reunion," Presented by TD Bank, on Wednesday, October 11

Bruins Set for Leadership Shift

Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

Lucic bumped up in lineup with DeBrusk scratched as Boston continues road trip in Los Angeles

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

LOS ANGELES – Milan Lucic has fond memories of this town.

From his breakout game in the NHL to his season playing for the Kings to his reunion with the Bruins, Los Angeles has always held a special place in his heart.

“Had a really special first game here…then playing here for a season, it's a lot of good memories. There’s a lot of great guys that I got to play with here with and it's a great organization. It's a place that me and my family still come back to in the summertime,” Lucic recalled following Saturday’s morning skate at Crypto.com Arena ahead of the B’s tilt against the Kings.

“It's a special place. It's a fun place to play. Always look forward to playing in LA…I was out here when I when I did re-sign with the Bruins [in July], so I guess add that one to the list of making this place special.”

During his fourth career game on Oct. 12, 2007, Lucic had a breakout performance for the Black & Gold with a goal, assist, and fight against Raitis Ivanans in a wild 8-6 win over Los Angeles at Staples Center.

“I think that game kept me in the NHL because I was kind of like [Matt Poitras] in that nine-game threshold. Had a Gordie Howe hat trick here and the rest was history,” said Lucic. “As a 19-year-old, taking on a legit heavyweight like Ivanans, that was a confidence builder for me, just to show that I can hold my own against a guy like that. I think he was like 240-250 at the time.

“It's always been a special place for me because of that game. And I've always enjoyed coming back here.”

With Jake DeBrusk out of the lineup for being late to a team meeting, per coach Jim Montgomery, Lucic will get the chance to have another big game in L.A. as he bumps up to skate alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“Obviously, two great players,” said Lucic. “I've had chemistry with Pasta in the past. I've gotten some shifts with him so far throughout the three games and every time we've got out there, I felt like we created something.”

Montgomery had no hesitations about shifting Lucic up in the lineup given the winger’s strong start to the season in his return to Boston.

“I give him credit. He looks really good,” said Montgomery. “He's making plays. He's holding players accountable to how we want to play on the bench, as far as his leadership and his words. And then I think he looks good skating wise, he's on top of pucks, he's winning foot races, which is again a credit to him because he's come here and he's a assimilated how we want him to play and he's playing fast for us.”

Lucic has also been a strong veteran presence for youngsters Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko during his time on the B’s fourth line.

“I think how consistent, in particular, Beecher has been, but Lauko too, I think he's talking to them all the time about how important their next shift is,” said Montgomery. “He's just gonna give [Pastrnak and Zacha] the same thing he has given the other guys is what I'm hoping…just stability and and puck possession down low.”

Lucic talks with the media before BOS @ LAK

Opposing View

While the Bruins enter Saturday night’s tilt at 3-0-0, they know it will be their toughest test of the young season when they go to battle against the Kings (2-1-1). After dropping their first two games of the year, Los Angles has won two straight, scoring at least five goals in each contest – a 5-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday and a 7-3 triumph over Minnesota on Thursday.

“I know we're only four games in, but it's definitely our biggest test of the season against one of the best teams in the league,” said Lucic. “It's a huge test to see where our game is really at.”

Kevin Fiala leads the Kings in scoring with six points (all assists) in four games, while Trevor Moore paces Los Angeles with four goals.

“Speed, depth down in the middle. Will be a real good challenge for our team,” Montgomery said of the Kings. “They play fast. They play with a lot of discipline within their structure. So, it's gonna be a real test for us.”

Kings captain Anze Kopitar, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in four games, will make history on Saturday as he plays in his 1,297th career game, surpassing Dustin Brown for the most in franchise history.

“A lot of similarities to [Patrice Bergeron],” said Lucic, who was teammates with Kopitar during his lone season with the Kings in 2015-16. “Big, strong, heavy, two-way Selke kind of player. But also, he's scored over 1000 points. He's got that elite offensive side to him as well. If you look at him, he's played a hard game for a long time and he's managed to keep himself healthy throughout all these years.

“And when you reach milestones like he is, I think that's the one thing that kind of gets overlooked is being healthy for as long as he's been, so that's a testament to him and taking care of himself and being prepared for every season.”

Fellow Kings stalwart Drew Doughty, meanwhile, will suit up for his 1,100th career contest.

“Two great players, two future Hall of Famers,” Lucic said of Kopitar and Doughty. “Great guys. Great team guys, great players. There's a reason why they've both helped lead their team to two Stanley Cup. They're still going strong. It's always fun to play against them so congrats to them on their on their achievements that they’re achieving tonight.”

Montgomery talks before BOS at LAK

Wait, There’s More

  • With DeBrusk out of the lineup, Patrick Brown will make his Bruins debut alongside Beecher and Lauko. Ian Mitchell, meanwhile, will also play his first game in the Spoked-B in place of Kevin Shattenkirk on Boston’s third defense pair. “[Mitchell’s] played very aggressive,” said Montgomery. “Liked his skating, liked his puck management, and someone that had a really good camp that we're excited to see play for us tonight.”
  • After reviewing the film from Thursday’s win over San Jose, Montgomery believes the team is “moving in the right direction, for sure” when it comes to playing more of their style. “There's a lot of things that we're starting to build, just the consistency of how fast we play. It's just not uniform yet. And that's something we're looking to build and it's common,” said Montgomery.
  • Montgomery on Zacha’s play so far this season: “I'm actually surprised. I just watched the film back. And I watched, obviously, from behind the bench…I'm really happy with Pavel’s play. I'm not concerned. The points will come because he's playing hard. He's playing 200-foot hockey for us. I think he can be a little more selfish and shoot more pucks.”

Saturday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Patrick Brown**

DEFENSEMEN**

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Ian Mitchell

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Russo & Sirott break down the Honda Keys to the Game