Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

LOS ANGELES – Milan Lucic has fond memories of this town.

From his breakout game in the NHL to his season playing for the Kings to his reunion with the Bruins, Los Angeles has always held a special place in his heart.

“Had a really special first game here…then playing here for a season, it's a lot of good memories. There’s a lot of great guys that I got to play with here with and it's a great organization. It's a place that me and my family still come back to in the summertime,” Lucic recalled following Saturday’s morning skate at Crypto.com Arena ahead of the B’s tilt against the Kings.

“It's a special place. It's a fun place to play. Always look forward to playing in LA…I was out here when I when I did re-sign with the Bruins [in July], so I guess add that one to the list of making this place special.”

During his fourth career game on Oct. 12, 2007, Lucic had a breakout performance for the Black & Gold with a goal, assist, and fight against Raitis Ivanans in a wild 8-6 win over Los Angeles at Staples Center.

“I think that game kept me in the NHL because I was kind of like [Matt Poitras] in that nine-game threshold. Had a Gordie Howe hat trick here and the rest was history,” said Lucic. “As a 19-year-old, taking on a legit heavyweight like Ivanans, that was a confidence builder for me, just to show that I can hold my own against a guy like that. I think he was like 240-250 at the time.

“It's always been a special place for me because of that game. And I've always enjoyed coming back here.”

With Jake DeBrusk out of the lineup for being late to a team meeting, per coach Jim Montgomery, Lucic will get the chance to have another big game in L.A. as he bumps up to skate alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

“Obviously, two great players,” said Lucic. “I've had chemistry with Pasta in the past. I've gotten some shifts with him so far throughout the three games and every time we've got out there, I felt like we created something.”

Montgomery had no hesitations about shifting Lucic up in the lineup given the winger’s strong start to the season in his return to Boston.

“I give him credit. He looks really good,” said Montgomery. “He's making plays. He's holding players accountable to how we want to play on the bench, as far as his leadership and his words. And then I think he looks good skating wise, he's on top of pucks, he's winning foot races, which is again a credit to him because he's come here and he's a assimilated how we want him to play and he's playing fast for us.”

Lucic has also been a strong veteran presence for youngsters Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko during his time on the B’s fourth line.

“I think how consistent, in particular, Beecher has been, but Lauko too, I think he's talking to them all the time about how important their next shift is,” said Montgomery. “He's just gonna give [Pastrnak and Zacha] the same thing he has given the other guys is what I'm hoping…just stability and and puck possession down low.”