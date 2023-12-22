Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

Boston begins back-to-back in Winnipeg ahead of Christmas break

WINNIPEG
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

WINNIPEG – The Bruins are set for a battle against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Canada Life Centre as they begin a back-to-back ahead of the Christmas break. Boston will be aiming to get back on track after dropping two straight and three of its last four – all in overtime.

It will be no easy task, however, as the Jets – playing their final game before the holiday shutdown – are coming off a 5-2 win over Detroit on Wednesday and have won three of their last four. Winnipeg (19-9-3, 41 points) was briefly leading the Central Division earlier this week before wins by Dallas and Colorado on Thursday leapfrogged them past the Jets by a point.

“A lot of similarities in our teams,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “We don’t give up much and both teams are playing good hockey – they’re playing really good hockey. Best goals against in the league since Nov. 1. We’ve got our work cut out for us tonight.”

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games, while Kyle Connor – now out with injury – still paces Winnipeg with 17 goals. Connor Hellebuyck has been strong in between the pipes with a 15-6-2 record, 2.43 GAA, and .916 save percentage.

“They’re competing very hard, they’re not giving up much,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “They have some good offensive weapons. We know we have a really good game ahead of us tonight and we’re gonna need our best if we’re gonna win.”

Marchand talks before BOS @ WPG

Wait, There’s More

  • Matt Grzelcyk did not travel with the team as he deals with an injury suffered on Tuesday night against the Wild. As such, Mason Lohrei will skate with Charlie McAvoy on the B’s top defense pairing. “We expect [Grzelcyk] back right after Christmas,” said Montgomery.
  • Jeremy Swayman will start in goal for the Bruins.
  • Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness was one of Montgomery’s assistants in Dallas and remains a “mentor” for Boston’s bench boss. “Tremendous coach. Even a greater person,” said Montgomery. “Learned a lot from him, about how to work in the league, how to handle the schedule. It’s amazing how much I learned from him. He’s just a great man and someone I keep in touch with and someone I’m really fond of.”
  • Boston’s fourth line of Jakub Lauko, Johnny Beecher, and Oskar Steen played one of its better games as a unit on Tuesday night vs. the Wild, a trend the B’s would like to see continue against the Jets. “They’ve been incredible lately. They’ve been a huge part of our group,” said Marchand. “They’re not getting enough credit right now.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ WPG

Friday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

James van Riemdsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wootherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Russo and Sirott talk Honda Keys to the Game vs. WPG

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Boston Bruins game recap December 19

Pastrnak Scores Twice But Bruins Fall to Wild in OT
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild
Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors

Poitras Eager for Opportunity at World Juniors
Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors

Bruins Assign Matt Poitras to Team Canada for 2024 World Juniors
Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection

Frederic, Wensink Share Unique Connection
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist and Ian Mitchell to Providence
New York Rangers Boston Bruins game recap December 16

Bruins Fall to Rangers in Overtime in Battle of East's Best
Boston Bruins New York Islanders game recap December 15

Pastrnak, Bruins Rally Past Islanders in Shootout
The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85

The Lunch Pail A.C. | Top 10 Moments from 1977-85
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Place McAvoy, Zacha on IR; Recall Brown, Wotherspoon
Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 

Bruins to Host Third Centennial Era Night to Honor the “Lunch Pail A.C.” (1977-85), Presented by Mass General Brigham, on December 16 
Boston Bruins New Jersey Devils game recap December 13

Bruins Fall to Devils in Overtime to Start Trip
Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey

Bruins Will Be Shorthanded in New Jersey
Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist

Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist from Providence
Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season

Poitras Staying Positive Through Ups and Downs of Rookie Season
Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins

Prospects Report: Merkulov Has Big Weekend for P-Bruins
Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven

Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven
Arizona Coyotes Boston Bruins game recap December 9

Pastrnak Notches Three Points as Bruins Hold Off Coyotes