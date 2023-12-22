Need to Know: Bruins at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Bruins are set for a battle against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at Canada Life Centre as they begin a back-to-back ahead of the Christmas break. Boston will be aiming to get back on track after dropping two straight and three of its last four – all in overtime.

It will be no easy task, however, as the Jets – playing their final game before the holiday shutdown – are coming off a 5-2 win over Detroit on Wednesday and have won three of their last four. Winnipeg (19-9-3, 41 points) was briefly leading the Central Division earlier this week before wins by Dallas and Colorado on Thursday leapfrogged them past the Jets by a point.

“A lot of similarities in our teams,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “We don’t give up much and both teams are playing good hockey – they’re playing really good hockey. Best goals against in the league since Nov. 1. We’ve got our work cut out for us tonight.”

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 31 games, while Kyle Connor – now out with injury – still paces Winnipeg with 17 goals. Connor Hellebuyck has been strong in between the pipes with a 15-6-2 record, 2.43 GAA, and .916 save percentage.

“They’re competing very hard, they’re not giving up much,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “They have some good offensive weapons. We know we have a really good game ahead of us tonight and we’re gonna need our best if we’re gonna win.”