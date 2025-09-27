Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers 

BOSTON ––The Boston Bruins are spending a Saturday in Philadelphia for their third game of the preseason.

The Flyers will host the Bruins at Xfinity Mobile Arena for a 5 p.m. puck drop, marking the first of two meetings between these teams ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

While Boston has skated with a more NHL-regular Group A at training camp this week, head coach Marco Sturm has a mix of veterans and young players in the lineup. Pavel Zacha will lead with his experience in the forward group during his first preseason game of the year.

“I am excited. It’s one of the games that you are excited to play. It’s been a couple of months without a game, so it will be fun to play,” Zacha said. “Especially going on the road with the guys, being on the plane and kind of getting it started for me will be great.”

While Zacha is entering his 11th NHL season, he still sees value in these exhibition matchups.

“I just think, especially this summer, it was a long summer,” Zacha said. “Just to get the game pace going again and creating some chances in the game – getting back to where I was last year and just trying to build on that.”

Now two weeks into training camp, Sturm said he wants to see more flow and automatic decision-making from his team on Saturday. Sturm has been implementing his new systems in his first year on the job, and players have been receptive to the changes.

“I am looking for just to get better and better every game. Summer hockey, it’s over,” Sturm said. “I think now slowly we want to get serious. I think everyone kind of understands now the way we want to play, the way we have to play.”