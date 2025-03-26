Need to Know: Bruins at Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Bruins will be further shorthanded on Wednesday night in Anaheim as they aim to snap their six-game losing skid without the services of Nikita Zadorov. Per interim head coach Joe Sacco, the blue liner has returned to Boston to tend to a family matter. It’s unknown when Zadorov will be back with the club.

"I don't have any further update as far as when he'll be back or not, but he won't be available for tonight's game,” said Sacco.

With Zadorov out, Ian Mitchell will return to the lineup and play alongside Michael Callahan.

The Black & Gold, meanwhile, will be looking to secure their first win of the road trip when they visit the Ducks at Honda Center to close out the California swing.

“I think we’ve showed in spurts periods of the game where we’re competing with the other team, the opposition,” said Sacco. “When teams start to push back, that’s when we really have to dig in as a group and make sure that we’re there, whether it’s game management…just handling those situations a little bit better, I think.

“It’s about finding more consistency for 60 minutes during the course of the game.”