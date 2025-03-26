McAvoy Rejoins Bruins for Practice in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Much has changed for the Bruins since Charlie McAvoy last hit the ice with his teammates on Feb. 8 at TD Garden.

For one, his long-time teammates Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, and Trent Frederic were traded away at the deadline, leaving the Boston dressing room altered dramatically.

The 27-year-old also had to deal with a significant health scare – an infection that resulted from a shoulder injury suffered during the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

To say it has been a whirlwind for the B’s alternate captain is an understatement.

“I wish a lot of things would have been different here down the stretch, I really do,” said McAvoy. “It hasn’t been the easiest. But this sort of feels like it being a close to that. I get back out here with the guys now and that’s nice. Put the past in the past and we’ll pick up right here.”

McAvoy was speaking on Tuesday afternoon after Boston’s practice at Honda Center, during which he donned a red jersey as a partial participant.

“Feeling good, glad to just be out here with the guys and just to get back into the swing of things,” said McAvoy. “It’s been a lot, it’s tough. We’re out the other side now. Just happy to be here.”

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said McAvoy’s presence on the road over the past few days has been a lift for the Bruins, though there remains “no timeline” for the blue liner’s return to game action. McAvoy will not play on the trip.

“He joined us on Sunday night [in Los Angeles]. There’s still no timeline. He won’t play this trip but it’s good to have him here. It’s good to see him on the ice with his teammates and I just think it’s good for the morale of the team to have him around. He’s an experienced player,” said Sacco.

“He’s progressing the way he should be right now. He’s not pushing himself any more than he has to. When he’s available he’ll be in the lineup. When he’s ready.”

McAvoy was speaking to reporters for the first time since being injured in Montreal during one of Team USA’s preliminary round games at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Upon returning to Boston for the second half of the tournament, the Long Island native’s condition was worsening, resulting in the diagnosis of an infection that required swift treatment at Mass. General Hospital.

“It wasn’t good. It was bad,” said McAvoy. “It was when I got home that things sort of hit the fan on [that] Monday and that landed me in the hospital and things moved pretty fast after that. The infection was moving pretty fast after that and it got very serious, very quick. Another thing that I’m just trying to leave in the past, really.

“It was scary, it was scary on me, scary on my family, mostly. I just could not be more grateful for all the people at MGH and all the people that took such amazing care for me at a time when we really needed it.

“Those people are the heroes of this story. They mean the world to me and I truly am grateful for them and how I was taken care of there.”