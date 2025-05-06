Bruins Sign Patrick Brown to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension 

Brown_MediaWall
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 6, that the team has signed forward Patrick Brown to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Brown, 32, has served as team captain and appeared in 56 regular season games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points. Among Providence skaters, he ranked tied for fourth in goals, tied for second in assists, tied for third in points and first in power play goals (10). The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has skated in 501 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 91 goals and 141 assists for 232 points.

Brown has also played in 164 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

