Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins are focusing on simplicity.

With nearly three weeks of training camp completed, the systems and messages that were once new have grown more comfortable to the players.

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena presents another opportunity for a group of Bruins to prove their fluency with head coach Marco Sturm’s vision.

​Alex Steeves, Matt Poitras and Matěj Blümel are expected to skate together on a line, and said they do not want to overthink their purpose on the ice.

​“I think there is a lot of talent on the line. I think the big thing for tonight is, like Marco said, play straight lines,” Steeves said. “I think – at least in my experience in my career – when you get a skilled line, sometimes playing with a little bit of simplicity and a little bit more physicality, all of a sudden, you get the puck back in skilled positions more. And then your skill takes over and you can make plays.”​