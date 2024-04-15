Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Boston can clinch Atlantic Division title with win in Washington

By Eric Russo
WASHINGTON – The Bruins can clinch their second consecutive Atlantic Division title with a win over the Capitals on Monday night in their final road game of the regular season. It would mark Boston’s first back-to-back division crowns since 2010-11 and 2011-12 and the 28th in team history.

“We’ve been more prepared on how we’re playing, trying to hone our game down the stretch,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said when asked if the division crown was a focus. “We’ve played a lot of really good teams, teams that are fighting for their lives, teams that are at the top of the league. We’ve always had success this year when we just focus day to day and not really looked at a bigger picture.

“We really haven’t been looking at that, but if we continue to focus on our game and put a good game on the ice and we’re detailed in our structure, we give ourselves an opportunity to win every night. The standings will take care of themselves.

“It would be good to clinch that and have home ice at some point, but we’re more concerned with how we’re playing and making sure we’re playing really well the last few games.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Powering Up

Boston, whose power play has continued to struggle over the last several weeks, made some changes to its units at Monday’s morning skate. The new-look units were:

  • Kevin Shattenkirk, David Pastrnak, Danton Heinen, Pavel Zacha, and Pat Maroon
  • Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, Morgan Geekie, Charlie Coyle, and Jake DeBrusk

“Sometimes you just get a spark,” said Marchand. “I think that’s what they’re looking for, just anything to light us up and get us going…as lines right now, we’re playing well at 5-on-5 right now. Hopefully that can translate to the power play. But we definitely need to get it going. We need to be better…it’s one area we can improve upon. It’s kind of holding us back from getting to another level.

“Hopefully we can get that going the right way. It can only help us down the road here.”

Since March 1, Boston’s man advantage is clicking at just 16.7 percent, which ranks 26th in the NHL over that span. Coach Jim Montgomery said that the tweaks to the power-play units are about creating “more pace and purpose.”

“We’re not getting that kind of urgency that we think we need,” said Montgomery. “And as we build toward the playoffs, we’re hoping this will help. Like we do 5-on-5, we play with a lot of pace and purpose. We need that on the power-play offensively.”

Marchand talks before Bruins play Capitals

Opposing View

The Capitals are in a fight for their playoff lives, as they enter Monday’s contest tied with Detroit and Philadelphia – all with 87 points – for the East’s second wild card spot. Since the Bruins and Caps last met just over two weeks ago, Washington is 2-4-1.

Washington, like the Bruins, is finishing the season with a back-to-back. After hosting the Black & Gold on Monday, they’ll visit Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Wait, There’s More

  • Parker Wotherspoon will sub back into the lineup in place of Matt Grzelcyk alongside Brandon Carlo on the B’s second defense pairing.
  • Jakub Lauko and Johnny Beecher will flop left-wing assignments, similarly to how they did mid-game on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Lauko will skate alongside Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic, while Beecher will play with Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon.
  • Jeremy Swayman will make the start in goal for Boston.
  • Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is running in his second consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday, a feat that does not surprise Marchand. “You knew he was gonna find something that was really competitive, very hard, something that takes a lot of training, something that he can continue to improve upon,” said Marchand. “He’s just a beast. He likes the challenge. With his mindset and the way that he’s prepared for so long every single day, he was gonna have to find something that he could continue to do that. It’s great for him. Happy to see him happy enjoying something after hockey. He dedicated so much time and effort to the game, it’s great that he has another passion that he’s enjoying in retirement.”

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ WSH

Monday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Johnny Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Pat Maroon

DEFENSEMEN

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

B's play final road game of '23-'24 season @ WSH

