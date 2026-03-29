Need to Know: Bruins at Blue Jackets

Swayman will start in net for Boston on Sunday in Columbus

sway cbj cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

COLUMBUS –– It is another day, another game for the Boston Bruins.

After beating the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Saturday at TD Garden, the B’s will skate in the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday at Nationwide Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 5 p.m. puck drop marks the second of three meetings between the teams this regular season; Boston earned a 4-2 win over Columbus on Feb. 26.

The Blue Jackets are also in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Columbus sits in the second wild-card spot with 87 points; Boston is in the first wild-card spot with 90 points.

​“I feel like the tighter it gets, the more excited my guys are getting, too. That’s a good sign,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Guys are feeling very comfortable.”

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. It is the first time this season the goaltender will play in both games of a back-to-back. He made 31 stops against the Wild on Saturday, and has a 2.72 goals against average and a .908 save percentage through 49 games.

“There are a few reasons. First of all, he’s been outstanding. I think he’s one of the best goalies in the league right now. He had three days of rest, he played unbelievable last night. Another big one tonight. So, we feel really good and confident he can bring us another two points here in a tough building,” Sturm said of Swayman. “He didn’t expect anything else. That’s him. He’s a competitive guy; he wants the big moments. I feel like, too, all season long, we gave him all those big moments, and he was great.”

Henri Jokiharju will enter the lineup in place of Mason Lohrei, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, Sturm said. The defenseman will be on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm. Jokiharju last played on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, logging an assist in that game.

“It has been going on for a while, just got worse,” Sturm said of Lohrei. “He’s been playing really good, he was just not 100%. Hopefully it’s not longer, just day by day and go from there.”

Sturm said there would also be some adjustments to the Bruins’ power play, which has been looking to regain its consistency.  

“Today we’re going to switch it up a little bit and see if that helps,” he said. “Two different units are going to be out there today. See if that works. Just try to get something out of the boys and get a little bit of the spark because that’s been a huge part of our game. We need that back.”

Sturm speaks with the media ahead of matchup at CBJ

Wait, There’s More

  • Andrew Peeke was a second-round pick of the Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old defenseman spent five years with the organization before getting traded to Boston in March 2024. Peeke scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday’s win over Minnesota and has a total of 14 points through 68 games. He is projected to skate on the third pair with Nikita Zadorov in Columbus.
  • David Pastrnak enters Sunday’s matchup on a 12-game point streak; he has seven goals and 13 assists through that stretch. The 29-year-old forward is on the first line with Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, as well as the first power-play unit. Pastrnak has 10 goals on the man advantage this year, trailing only Morgan Geekie, who has 12.
  • The second line of Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson continues to be a top producer for the Bruins. The trio combined for seven points on Saturday at TD Garden. Zacha has four goals in his last five games, and is four points away from a new career-high total.

Opposing View

  • Columbus is also playing in the second game of a back-to-back; it fell 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Denton Mateychuk and Cole Sillinger scored in the loss, and netminder Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves. The Blue Jackets have won two of their last five games ahead of Sunday.
  • Zach Werenski leads Columbus with 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) through 66 games. The 28-year-old defenseman is averaging a team-high 26:26 of ice time per night while skating on the first pair with Dante Fabbro. Fabbro played three seasons of NCAA hockey at Boston University, where he was teammates with Charlie McAvoy for the 2016-17 campaign.
  • Charlie Coyle spent seven seasons with the Bruins before landing in Columbus in June. The 34-year-old forward has been centering the third line between Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier, and has 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists) through 73 games. He is also on the first power-play and penalty-kill units.

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