Need to Know: Bruins at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS –– It is another day, another game for the Boston Bruins.

After beating the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Saturday at TD Garden, the B’s will skate in the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday at Nationwide Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 5 p.m. puck drop marks the second of three meetings between the teams this regular season; Boston earned a 4-2 win over Columbus on Feb. 26.

The Blue Jackets are also in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Columbus sits in the second wild-card spot with 87 points; Boston is in the first wild-card spot with 90 points.

​“I feel like the tighter it gets, the more excited my guys are getting, too. That’s a good sign,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Guys are feeling very comfortable.”

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. It is the first time this season the goaltender will play in both games of a back-to-back. He made 31 stops against the Wild on Saturday, and has a 2.72 goals against average and a .908 save percentage through 49 games.

“There are a few reasons. First of all, he’s been outstanding. I think he’s one of the best goalies in the league right now. He had three days of rest, he played unbelievable last night. Another big one tonight. So, we feel really good and confident he can bring us another two points here in a tough building,” Sturm said of Swayman. “He didn’t expect anything else. That’s him. He’s a competitive guy; he wants the big moments. I feel like, too, all season long, we gave him all those big moments, and he was great.”

Henri Jokiharju will enter the lineup in place of Mason Lohrei, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, Sturm said. The defenseman will be on the second pair with Hampus Lindholm. Jokiharju last played on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, logging an assist in that game.

“It has been going on for a while, just got worse,” Sturm said of Lohrei. “He’s been playing really good, he was just not 100%. Hopefully it’s not longer, just day by day and go from there.”

Sturm said there would also be some adjustments to the Bruins’ power play, which has been looking to regain its consistency.

“Today we’re going to switch it up a little bit and see if that helps,” he said. “Two different units are going to be out there today. See if that works. Just try to get something out of the boys and get a little bit of the spark because that’s been a huge part of our game. We need that back.”