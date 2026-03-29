Bruins Sign Max Lundgren to One-Year Entry-Level Contract

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 29, that the team has signed goaltender Max Lundgren to a one-year entry-level contract for the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $952,500.

Lundgren, 23, appeared in 39 games with Merrimack College during the 2025-26 season, posting a 21-16-2 record with a 2.55 goals‑against average and a .920 save percentage. The 6‑foot‑5, 230‑pound goaltender led all NCAA netminders in saves (1,134) and paced Hockey East goaltenders in wins. He also recorded a career‑high 49 saves in the Hockey East Championship game, leading Merrimack to its first Hockey East title in program history and earning tournament MVP honors.

Over two NCAA seasons (2024-26), the Angelholm, Sweden native compiled an overall record of 29‑29‑2 with a 2.67 goals‑against average and a .916 save percentage.