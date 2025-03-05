Predators pull away in 3rd, defeat slumping Bruins

Jonathan Marchessault, Tommy Novak and Mark Jankowski scored, and Luke Evangelista had two assists for the Predators (22-32-7), who finished 1-2-0 on their three-game road trip. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

“We had a really good first period, and we didn’t get down after giving up some goals,” Stamkos said. “We had good responses, and that’s a good sign to build off of. We knew that’s a desperate team battling for their playoff lives, so to have that type of effort was great.”

Nashville had scored seven goals in its past five games (1-4-0).

“It was nice to score some goals,” O’Reilly said. “It’s a lot more fun when pucks are going in the net. I thought we started the game better, a little more consistent. They had momentum at times, but we didn’t break, kept fighting through it, so it was a good win. Anytime you can score five or six goals against a team, everyone feels better about themselves. I know I do, and 'Stammer' was outstanding tonight, and [Evangelista] too, making some great plays, so we had some fun out there tonight.”

Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (28-27-8), who are 1-5-2 in their past eight games. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

"We didn't execute that well tonight," Boston coach Joe Sacco said. "I mean, when you look at some of the plays that we made with the puck, like I said before, I just think that ... areas we expect to be better in, we weren't."

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period, burying a shot in front after Elias Lindholm knocked the puck away from Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney behind the net.