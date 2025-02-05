BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman, who will represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, made 35 saves for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday.
Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins shut out Wild
McAvoy, Frederic score, Poitras gets 2 assists for Boston
It was Swayman's third shutout this season and 15th in the NHL.
“It’s important building my own game and knowing that I’m helping this team win games every time I get a chance to be in the net. That’s my job," Swayman said. "Every shutout isn’t an individual effort, it takes a whole team in front of me to do their job, and that’s what they did tonight, blocking shots, making sure they cleared rebounds, and it was a really great team effort for us to build off.”
Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (27-22-6), who have won two straight. Matthew Poitras had two assists for the second consecutive game.
“I’m just trying to help the team win,” Poitras said. “It’s nice to contribute and do what I can to help getting those two points. Every point for us is valuable right now, and we just need to keep this thing rolling. I’m glad to contribute.”
Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves for the Wild (31-19-4), who were shut out for the second consecutive game (lost 6-0 at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday).
“We had enough looks, but both goalies played really well,” said Minnesota forward Marcus Johansson, who returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a concussion. “We couldn’t get one tonight, and to win you need to score.”
McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the second period. David Pastrnak received a pass above the left circle and skated into the center of the ice before sending a shot through traffic that was redirected by McAvoy under Fleury's blocker.
Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games (10 goals, 14 assists).
Frederic made it 2-0 at 14:14 of the second. After the Wild failed to get a shot on net on an odd-man rush, Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo picked up the loose puck and quickly moved it to Poitras to begin their own 3-on-2. Poitras then sent a cross-ice pass from the right boards to Frederic, who skated into the top of the left circle and roofed a shot over Fleury's glove.
“It was a good pass by [Poitras],” Frederic said. “I usually go short side and it hasn’t worked, so I changed it up a little bit, and fortunately it went in.”
Geekie added an empty-net goal with 46 seconds remaining in regulation for the 3-0 final.
Boston went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, including 3-for-3 in the third period.
“It was a really good all-around effort from our guys tonight, start to finish,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “Maybe not quite the start we wanted, but it was a good showing by our guys. They played determined hockey tonight. They were focused, and digging in in the third period like we did with those kills that we had was good. So, good on the group. I thought they played well tonight.”
NOTES: Poitras has seven assists in 10 games since being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Jan. 14. ... Fleury played in his 1,044th career game, tying Roberto Luongo for the second-most by a goaltender in NHL history. Martin Brodeur (1,266) holds the record.