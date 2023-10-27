Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

McTavish completed a 2-on-1 rush with Leo Carlsson to win it.

The Ducks trailed 3-1 late in the third period before tying it with back-to-back goals in the final 1:55. Carlsson cut it to 3-2 at 18:05 after a long offensive zone possession with goalie John Gibson pulled for the extra attacker, and Troy Terry tied it 3-3 with 15 seconds left with a deflection on the doorstep.

It marked the first time in franchise history that Anaheim won after trailing by multiple goals in the final 2:00.

“It was a great win,” McTavish said. “You don’t see two [goals with the extra attacker] often in an NHL game. It’s nice to tie it up, and we took advantage of it in overtime.”

Carlsson and Terry also each had an assist, and Radko Gudas scored his first goal for Anaheim (3-4-0). Gibson made 27 saves.