McAvoy Named Bruins Nominee for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy   

BOSTON – The National Hockey League announced today, April 15, the 32 nominees for the 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, with Charlie McAvoy as the Bruins' nominee.

The Trophy is presented to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community." The award was named in honor of Frank "King" Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador.

Nominees are selected by their respective NHL teams, and the winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider all nominees’ inspiration, involvement and impact to making a difference in the community.

Previous Bruins nominees to win the award include Patrice Bergeron (2013), Dave Poulin (1993) and Ray Bourque (1992).

Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Boston Bruins organization, McAvoy has continuously made a positive impact on the community with his participation in both team events and his own personal initiatives. This season, McAvoy has taken part in events such as the team’s annual toy shopping event, hospital visits and charitable meet and greets.

In November 2024, McAvoy continued his annual Thanksgiving tradition of donating pies to several local shelters across the city. This year, he was joined by teammates Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei who helped him carve turkeys and serve Thanksgiving meals alongside community leaders and local officials.

In addition, McAvoy visited Boston Children’s Hospital this December to visit with pediatric patients and deliver toys purchased during the team's annual toy shopping event. He took part in several postgame meet and greets throughout the season, engaging with military members and pediatric cancer patients. At a Bruins home game in March, McAvoy, joined by Hampus Lindholm, visited with three children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and watched part of the game in a suite with their families. Later in the season, he also hosted guests from the Home for Little Wanderers, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children and families, in a suite, providing them the opportunity to attend a game at TD Garden.

McAvoy has used his platform as an athlete to highlight personal initiatives such as the “73 Reasons” campaign in partnership with Service Credit Union that promotes the importance of supporting local first responders. In 2024 alone, over $250,000 was donated through the partnership and so far, the financial support has covered over 400 cancer screenings for firefighters and nearly 500 heart screenings for police officers.

McAvoy has consistently supported Special Olympics Massachusetts during his time with the Bruins, building connections with the athletes through community events such as the team’s annual Pucks and Paddles ping pong tournament.

The complete list of 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees are:

Anaheim Ducks: Radko Gudas

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Murphy

Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews

Columbus Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars: Matt Duchene

Detroit Red Wings: Jeff Petry

Edmonton Oilers: Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Frederick Gaudreau

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Matt Martin

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kevin Hayes

San Jose Sharks: Mario Ferraro

Seattle Kraken: Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Victor Hedman

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner

Utah Hockey Club: Alexander Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Quinn Hughes

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Tom Wilson

Winnipeg Jets: Adam Lowry