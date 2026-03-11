McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins get past Kings

David Pastrnak took a stretch pass from Mark Kastelic at the blue line and quickly fed a streaking McAvoy, who beat Darcy Kuemper with a backhand deke.

"Kastelic had great awareness to skate himself into a good lane, and 'Pasta’s' always doing a good job there and he reads overtime really well,” McAvoy said. “He stretched out, opened up a lot of space for us, and just led me perfectly.”

McAvoy, who needed facial surgery after being hit by a puck in November, exited the game late in the second period but returned for the third, sporting two bloody lips and missing more teeth.

“I thought he wouldn’t come back,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “He’s not getting prettier, that’s for sure. For some reason he’s had a tough go this year. ... He’s a competitor and he knew he wasn’t at his best (tonight), but he played a very good third period and scored a beauty of a goal in OT. It was nice to see.”