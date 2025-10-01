Lohrei: ‘I Want to be a Big-Time Player for this Team’ in Third NHL Season

BOSTON –– While Mason Lohrei is entering his third NHL season, head coach Marco Sturm views this year as a new beginning for the Boston Bruins defenseman.
“I told him that I don’t care what happened in the past,” Sturm said. “I want to move forward with him. He should move forward.”
Lohrei has maintained a first-pair standing alongside Charlie McAvoy throughout training camp and is looking to make an impact in all three zones as the regular season nears. Despite his offensive upside, Lohrei has been focusing on his defensive details as the foundation of his game.
“I want to be a big-time player for this team and play big minutes and do a lot of stuff. It starts with defending hard and then it goes from there,” Lohrei said. “That’s kind of the message first – worry about defending and being hard in the D-zone and then just letting instincts take over on the other end of the ice.”
The 24-year-old finished last season with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 77 games, and had to take on heightened responsibility with the absences of McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm due to injury. For Lohrei, it's been a bonus having those veteran blueliners back and healthy, especially McAvoy, with whom he has played for the better part of three years.