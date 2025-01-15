Lindholm, Kastelic Return to Practice as Recoveries Progress

Kastelic, meanwhile, was injured on a dangerous play in the closing seconds of Boston’s loss to the Lightning in Tampa last Thursday. As Kastelic went in to finish his check on Emil Lileberg, the Bolts defenseman delivered a cross-check to Kastelic’s face.

Kastelic responded by dropping the gloves and subsequently hit his head on the ice, leading to him entering concussion protocol. Lileberg was handed a game misconduct.

“You’re never really expecting a cross-check to the face,” said Kastelic. “I know it’s the end of the game but I’m an emotional player and no matter how much time’s left on the clock, I’m gonna try to play right to the end especially in a moment like that where we’re in a bit of a skid and just not happy about how things are going.

“Just trying to play right to the end and finish a check. I don’t think you’re really expecting a cross-check like that. He’s trying to defend himself so I get it but one thing leads to another and you get a little reckless there and things happen.”

During Boston’s 6-2 win over Tampa on Tuesday night, Trent Frederic responded by dropping the gloves with Lileberg in a spirted bout that certainly delivered a strong message.

“It was really special. That’s the kind of guys we have in here, how tight we are,” said Kastelic. “I commend them a lot for stepping up and having my back out there. I feel like I try to have their backs as best I can. When they show some fight and stick up for me like that, it means a lot. I love those guys.

“I’m watching that, just made me happy. Happy to know that I’m here for a couple more years and to be with this group, it’s really special.”

Kastelic added that he is feeling much better and hopeful that he will return to game action in short order.

“Taking it one day at a time, but I feel really good,” said Kastelic. “Everyone’s a little different in their own way. Been through the protocol a couple times. It’s there for a reason, trying to stay positive and take it one day at a time.

“It’s just not rushing anything, just listening to my body. Feel like I’ve done a good job with that so far. Have a lot of supportive people around me since the moment it happened. Just checking in on me lots. Amazing staff as well.

“Just trying to get back to 100 percent as quick as possible. Just trying not to rush anything. I feel good. Looking forward to being back out there soon.”