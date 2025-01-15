Lindholm, Kastelic Return to Practice as Recoveries Progress

Both players donned maroon non-contact jerseys on Wednesday

BLOG
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – There was some progress on the Bruins injury front on Wednesday morning as both Hampus Lindholm and Mark Kastelic returned to practice with their teammates at Warrior Ice Arena donning maroon non-contact jerseys.

Interim head coach Joe Sacco said that while the duo’s return to practice was encouraging, there remains no set timetable for them to be back in game action.

Lindholm has been sidelined since Nov. 12 in St. Louis when a blocked shot led to what he confirmed on Wednesday was a broken bone in his leg. The blue liner has missed 29 games.

“It’s always nice to be out there with the guys, get a little laughter in, shooting on some goalies, that’s always nice for a change. Great to be back with the guys again,” Lindholm said following the skate.

“I think any pro athlete can say being sidelined is not something you want but it’s part of the sport. Try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back strong and hopefully be a better version of myself when I get back playing.”

Lindholm talks after Bruins have practice on Wednesday

Lindholm said that in the moment he was hopeful it was not a serious injury, but after consultation with the team’s medical staff and doctors, it was clear he would be out long-term.

“Right when it happened, you try to think that everything in your body works no matter what…probably one of those, your body can’t break feelings. Sometimes it doesn’t really work out the way you want,” said Lindholm. “Hit me in the wrong spot. Gotta drink some more milk.”

The Sweden native has been staying busy throughout his recovery, making sure to remain in tune with the team’s play, while also keeping his skills as fresh as possible.

“At home, my fiancée [Amanda] is probably not the happiest that I’m standing on plastic ice and stick handling while the game is going on. She was yelling at me to close the door, it was making too much noise,” joked Lindholm, who proposed to Amanda just before Christmas.

“Just keep saying, getting injured is a good way to reflect on your own game. Try to find some way of getting better and act like hopefully you’ve added something in. IT can have some benefits. That’s how I approach it.”

Hampus Lindholm watches the Bruins OT victory in Calgary from his couch in Boston.

Kastelic, meanwhile, was injured on a dangerous play in the closing seconds of Boston’s loss to the Lightning in Tampa last Thursday. As Kastelic went in to finish his check on Emil Lileberg, the Bolts defenseman delivered a cross-check to Kastelic’s face.

Kastelic responded by dropping the gloves and subsequently hit his head on the ice, leading to him entering concussion protocol. Lileberg was handed a game misconduct.

“You’re never really expecting a cross-check to the face,” said Kastelic. “I know it’s the end of the game but I’m an emotional player and no matter how much time’s left on the clock, I’m gonna try to play right to the end especially in a moment like that where we’re in a bit of a skid and just not happy about how things are going.

“Just trying to play right to the end and finish a check. I don’t think you’re really expecting a cross-check like that. He’s trying to defend himself so I get it but one thing leads to another and you get a little reckless there and things happen.”

During Boston’s 6-2 win over Tampa on Tuesday night, Trent Frederic responded by dropping the gloves with Lileberg in a spirted bout that certainly delivered a strong message.

“It was really special. That’s the kind of guys we have in here, how tight we are,” said Kastelic. “I commend them a lot for stepping up and having my back out there. I feel like I try to have their backs as best I can. When they show some fight and stick up for me like that, it means a lot. I love those guys.

“I’m watching that, just made me happy. Happy to know that I’m here for a couple more years and to be with this group, it’s really special.”

Kastelic added that he is feeling much better and hopeful that he will return to game action in short order.

“Taking it one day at a time, but I feel really good,” said Kastelic. “Everyone’s a little different in their own way. Been through the protocol a couple times. It’s there for a reason, trying to stay positive and take it one day at a time.

“It’s just not rushing anything, just listening to my body. Feel like I’ve done a good job with that so far. Have a lot of supportive people around me since the moment it happened. Just checking in on me lots. Amazing staff as well.

“Just trying to get back to 100 percent as quick as possible. Just trying not to rush anything. I feel good. Looking forward to being back out there soon.”

Kastelic talks after Bruins have practice at WIA

Wait, There’s More

  • Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak missed practice for maintenance days on Wednesday.
  • Parker Wotherspoon was still beaming on Wednesday after potting his first career goal on Tuesday night in his 76th career game – with his mom, Susan, in the building. “Was a huge moment,” he said. “When I got that pass from Pasta, just to score on a such good goalie [Andrei Vasilevskiy]…it was a great moment I’ve waited a long time for…I think I could hear [mom] in the crowd cheering, she’s been my fan since Day 1 obviously. I think she’s been a part of two, one in the AHL and one here actually. She’s a good luck charm, will have to keep her around.”
  • Andrew Peeke, meanwhile, notched his first goal in 55 games with the Bruins in the victory over Tampa, securing an empty-netter in the closing minutes, while also picking up an assist on Pastrnak’s second-period marker. “There’s always room to grow…gaining more confidence, doing something like I did last night, maybe a couple years ago I wouldn’t have taken that ice [on the assist],” said Peeke.
  • Jeremy Swayman made 43 saves in the win over the Lightning, continuing a strong stretch for the netminder, who also moved into 10th place on the Bruins’ all time wins list with his 94th career victory. “Very good,” Sacco said of Swayman’s recent play. “Last few games, he’s been the difference…when you watch him, he looks like he has that confidence, he’s square to the puck, fighting through traffic, tracking the puck…really good signs.”

Peeke talks after Bruins have practice at WIA

Related Content

Press Room: Joe Sacco

Warrior 1-on-1: Parker Wotherspoon

Locker Room Raw: Jeremy Swayman

News Feed

Pastrnak Posts Three Points as Bruins Defeat Lightning

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mass General Brigham, on January 14 

Bruins Assign Marc McLaughlin to Providence

Bruins Recall Vinni Lettieri from Providence

Pastrnak Scores Late in OT as Bruins Beat Panthers to End Skid

Bruins Handed Sixth Straight Loss in Setback vs. Tampa

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

Boston Bruins to Visit Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Game at Raymond James Stadium

Bruins Shut Out by Oilers in Fifth Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Oilers

Pastrnak Scores Two, But Bruins Rally Falls Short in OT vs. Isles

Bruins Fall to Maple Leafs in Road Trip Finale

Need to Know: Bruins at Maple Leafs

Bruins Sign Mark Kastelic to Three-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Fall to Rangers in Second Game of Road Trip

Need to Know: Bruins at Rangers