Practice Report: Hagens Hits the Ice With the Bruins

BOSTON –– James Hagens has officially arrived.

The 19-year-old forward skated out at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, marking his first practice in Boston since signing his three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

​“It was pure excitement walking in here right away, being able to meet everybody. These are guys that were role models for you, people you look up to, and now you’re sitting in a stall next to all of them. It is pretty surreal, and it’s really cool,” Hagens said. “Just how great all the guys are here. How welcoming they are, coming in, shaking everyone’s hands, really getting to know everyone. Just walked around, soaking everything in.”

It was an optional skate for the Bruins, so Hagens eased into the NHL's pace and intensity. That is exactly what head coach Marco Sturm wanted for his newest player.

“Right now, it is about enjoying being part of this, going out there. And I just want him to go out and work and play and practice and be around us, and then we build from there,” Sturm said. “This is a great day for James…Being a national hockey player, being a pro, being a Boston Bruin. Coming here and hanging out with the guys – this was his dream, right?”

It helps, too, that Hagens spent a few weeks in the AHL with the Providence Bruins learning the systems and adjusting his game to meet the team's needs. Hagens signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement on March 23 and had four points (one goal, three assists) through six games in Providence before joining the main club.

Hagens is also leaning on his experience at Boston College, where he spent two seasons playing NCAA hockey. He is coming off a dominant second-year showing, during which he finished as BC's leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games, earned Hockey East First Team All-Star honors, the Three Stars Award and was the league’s scoring champion.

​“Having him play games in Providence was awesome. He decided to go there and have that experience. As soon as I heard that – this is great. Having a kid like this wanting to play, and having that experience, I think that was the right thing for him as a player, and I think as an organization,” Sturm said. “I was lucky enough to also be part of this in LA, with having college kids coming up and junior kids coming up. They need time, and that’s why I love that when he went down [to Providence], he kind of had a feeling a little bit and experience playing against men. I think this is just another step in his development.”