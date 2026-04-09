Practice Report: Hagens Hits the Ice With the Bruins

The forward signed his entry-level contract with Boston on Wednesday

hagens practice report
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– James Hagens has officially arrived.

The 19-year-old forward skated out at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, marking his first practice in Boston since signing his three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday.

​“It was pure excitement walking in here right away, being able to meet everybody. These are guys that were role models for you, people you look up to, and now you’re sitting in a stall next to all of them. It is pretty surreal, and it’s really cool,” Hagens said. “Just how great all the guys are here. How welcoming they are, coming in, shaking everyone’s hands, really getting to know everyone. Just walked around, soaking everything in.”

It was an optional skate for the Bruins, so Hagens eased into the NHL's pace and intensity. That is exactly what head coach Marco Sturm wanted for his newest player.

“Right now, it is about enjoying being part of this, going out there. And I just want him to go out and work and play and practice and be around us, and then we build from there,” Sturm said. “This is a great day for James…Being a national hockey player, being a pro, being a Boston Bruin. Coming here and hanging out with the guys – this was his dream, right?”

It helps, too, that Hagens spent a few weeks in the AHL with the Providence Bruins learning the systems and adjusting his game to meet the team's needs. Hagens signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement on March 23 and had four points (one goal, three assists) through six games in Providence before joining the main club.

Hagens is also leaning on his experience at Boston College, where he spent two seasons playing NCAA hockey. He is coming off a dominant second-year showing, during which he finished as BC's leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games, earned Hockey East First Team All-Star honors, the Three Stars Award and was the league’s scoring champion.

​“Having him play games in Providence was awesome. He decided to go there and have that experience. As soon as I heard that – this is great. Having a kid like this wanting to play, and having that experience, I think that was the right thing for him as a player, and I think as an organization,” Sturm said. “I was lucky enough to also be part of this in LA, with having college kids coming up and junior kids coming up. They need time, and that’s why I love that when he went down [to Providence], he kind of had a feeling a little bit and experience playing against men. I think this is just another step in his development.”

Hagens speaks after first skate with the Bruins at Warrior Ice Arena

Hagens took advantage of his stint with the P-Bruins, sitting with head coach Ryan Mougenel and other members of the B’s development staff to finetune what he should work on in this next stage of his career.

“Being able to do video with the coaches and whatnot, they’ve helped me out a ton. Just to be able to really mature your game. Learn what you have to do, learn how to play off the puck, see it back on film,” Hagens. “It is really helpful. Really grateful they were able to help me point out some things.”

Hagens played on the wing for the majority of his sophomore season at BC and in Providence. That is where Sturm plans to keep him for now, he said, because the team feels good about its current center group. Sturm also said he wanted to keep Hagens at the position he has already been playing this year for the youngster’s comfort. As for when Hagens could crack the Boston lineup, Sturm is still assessing.

“I always go with my gut a little bit, and if I feel like James can help us, I have no problem…I haven’t decided yet what I am going to do. As of right now, I just want him to have a good day today because it is his day,” he said. “If I feel like this kid can help us, he will play. That’s how I see it…I am a guy [who] has to see it with my eyes. Tomorrow will be my first time to see him actually on the ice, and I can tell – maybe not one practice – but I can tell pretty soon.”

Hagens is ready for whatever assignment he is given. He is taking a day-by-day approach, he said, and trying to stay in the moment.

​“I want to compete my hardest. Hopefully, bring skill and some offense to the table. But also be responsible defensively. You want to be able to be trusted out there. You don’t want to be out there getting scored on,” Hagens said. “Grew up working for this my whole life. I just want it really badly.”

Sturm speaks with the media on Thurs at Warrior Ice Arena

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