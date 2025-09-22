How Bruins Prospect Ty Gallagher Turned his Luck Around 

BOSTON –– When Ty Gallagher arrived at Colorado College, he knew he had something to prove.

The Boston Bruins prospect was on the path to revitalizing his NCAA hockey career. Gallagher played three seasons for the Boston University Terriers but saw his role and minutes decline in his junior year.

After logging 16 and 21 points in his freshman and sophomore campaigns with top-four responsibility, Gallagher had five points the following season and was dropped to the third pair, or extra-defenseman slotting.

With the dream of reaching the NHL still at the core of his purpose, Gallagher needed to make a change. And so, he entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“It was the move that I had to make,” Gallagher said. “It was tough because I had so many friendships [at BU], I loved the coaching staff, training staff. So many relationships that I made, that I had to leave. It is a really tough decision. The opportunity at Colorado College came about and it was no looking back.”

Colorado College had been after Gallagher since he was first getting recruited for NCAA hockey. While the defenseman initially went in a different direction, the timing aligned for him to finally join the Tigers.

“We knew what he was capable of. He had a great career at NTDP, had a great start to his career at BU. He just needed more opportunity. We were excited to recruit him,” Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte said.

“For us, it was the ability to take a step and potentially be a No. 1 type of defenseman. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you lead our team in scoring, but you’re going to play all the roles, play against the other team’s top line, you’re going to be on the power play. We thought we had that opportunity to present to him – it was going to be up to him to take it.”

And that Gallagher did. The 22-year-old set a career-high with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) through 37 games in his one season with Colorado College. Beyond the points, though, he was reliable during pivotal moments of the game and reestablished belief in himself.

Despite being a newer face in the locker room, Mayotte did not hold Gallagher back. The Tigers had seven underclassmen in their D-corps, and Gallagher was one of two upperclassmen. The team looked to Gallagher, and his experience, to help guide the younger players.

“It was fun to have someone believe in me and really want me to come in and make an impact right away with the team and be a leader on and off the ice,” Gallagher said. “It helped my game a lot. It was definitely something new for me. With opportunity comes confidence and with pressure comes confidence. That confidence was a huge piece for me that year and knowing that I had to have a good year to move on – and for the team to have a good season and be successful.”

Gallagher signed his two-year contract with the Providence Bruins in March after the Tigers’ season ended. He got on a plane the same day, he said, and reported to the AHL club on an amateur tryout (ATO) for the remainder of Providence’s 2024-25 run.

It can be hard to join a team towards the end of a season, but Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel said he thought Gallagher handled it well.

“He’s a defenseman that we value his offense. It’s not going to necessarily be his meal ticket, but he did a real good job of understanding what he needed to do to build his brand,” Mougenel said. “That’s what it’s going to be – a little bit simpler than probably what he’s used to.”

Mougenel was a resource to Gallagher when the blueliner was deciding whether to enter the transfer portal. Between the game schedule, travel and older and bigger competition, the AHL is a significant step up from the NCAA. Mougenel and Gallagher both knew he would need a heightened role in college to feel ready for the transition.

“We had a moment in development camp when I just said to him, ‘Everybody’s path isn’t always the same. You’re going to be a better player for going through it,’” Mougenel said. “Kris Mayotte – I thought his staff did a real good job of letting Gally be Gally. Sometimes that’s all you need; a couple people pushing you and rooting for you. That’s all he needed and he grew his game a lot there.”

In the 11 games Gallagher played for Providence last season, he had five points (one goal, four assists). He got a taste of what it takes to succeed at the AHL level and has taken those lessons into training camp with the Bruins this September. Gallagher said Charlie McAvoy, who is also a former Terrier defenseman, has been someone he has talked to a lot for advice.”

“Charlie’s great. They’ve all been great. It’s a great group and that’s what is special about the Boston Bruins – is how close everybody is and how much they make you feel like a team, Gallagher said. “There are no young guys around here, they really bring you in. You know you have to earn your stripes, but they treat you like a teammate and talk to you. They’ve been around and have all the experience. It’s nice having guys I can rely on.”