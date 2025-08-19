Heritage Hall 2025 - Sports Museum Operations - Planning Your Visit to Heritage Hall

Is parking available?
Is there food and beverage available at Heritage Hall? Can I bring outside food and drinks into Heritage Hall?
- No, there are no concessions available during your visit to Heritage Hall.. Outside food and drinks are not permitted in Heritage Hall either. If you or someone in your party has a medical condition, religious need, or other need to bring in food or beverage from outside of the arena, please reach out to TD Garden Customer Service in advance of your event at [email protected].
How do I get into Heritage Hall?
During the day, please go to The Sports Museum/Heritage Hall Box Office, which is located across the North Station East Side elevators and next to the TD Garden Box Office. All tours will begin there. Please arrive 10 minutes in advance of the tour time you signed up for so that we can check you in.
Can I leave and re-enter Heritage Hall?
- No. Once you exit Heritage Hall, you will not be able to get back in. The same rule applies to those visiting with a membership.
How long can I visit Heritage Hall for?
- When visiting before a Bruins game, you will have access for one hour. This hour will be dependent on the time you select when purchasing access to Heritage Hall.
Do you offer a discount in the ProShop powered by ‘47?
- Heritage Hall visitors receive 10% Off purchases at the Proshop
*Cannot be combined with other offers. Offer valid on the date of the ticket only, must show Heritage Hall access pass to redeem, some exclusions apply.