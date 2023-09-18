Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

BOSTON – Danton Heinen didn’t necessarily have Boston back on his radar.

After spending parts of four seasons with the Bruins to start his NHL career, the winger was shipped to Anaheim at the 2020 trade deadline as part of the deal that brought Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie to the Black & Gold.

But some three-plus years later, Heinen is back in town on a professional tryout agreement as he looks to, once again, don the Spoked-B.

“You never know how life works,” said the 28-year-old. “I’m excited to be here and excited for the opportunity.”

Heinen spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, during which he tallied 26 goals and 55 points in 141 games, including a career-high 18-goal campaign in 2021-22.

“I think [my game is] a little more responsible,” Heinen said when asked how his game has evolved since his first stint in Boston. “I try to work on the little things every year...small steps every day. Tried to improve everything. I think I’m a little bigger than I was last time. I think I made little steps in most areas.”

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017-18, notching 16 goals and what remains a career-high 47 points in 77 games, before another strong showing in 2018-19 when he was a third-line stalwart – alongside Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson – during the B’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It's just business,” Heinen said of the February 2020 trade to Anaheim. “[It] caught me off guard a little bit, but that's the nature of the beast. I loved my time here. It is what it is – no hard feelings, just happy to be back.”

As are some of his former teammates.

“Charlie Coyle texted me right away – [Brandon [Carlo], [Matt Grzelcyk], those guys reached out,” said Heinen. “Excited to be with those guys.”

For what Heinen hopes is an entire 2023-24 campaign.

“I talked to [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney],” said Heinen. “[The message was] just come in, compete, and win your battles and go from there. I know they are fair here and it's my job to try to be a part of that group.”