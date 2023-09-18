News Feed

Bruins Fall to Devils in Prospects Challenge Finale

Bruins Announce 2023 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Bruins Announce Hockey Operations Staff Changes

Bruins Unveil Three Commemorative Centennial Jerseys for the 2023-24 Season

Toporowski, Harrison Both Score Two En Route to Bruins Victory Over Penguins

Montgomery: Bruins Trending Toward Having Captain in 2023-24

Beecher Looking to Build On ‘Really Productive Offseason’

For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

Bruins Announce  “Historic 100” Ahead of All-Centennial Team Reveal 

Bruins Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp and Prospects Challenge 

Lucic Excited to Be Back in Town

Marchand: Replacing Bergeron’s Leadership Will Require Group Effort

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to Professional Tryout Agreement

Bruins 2023-24 National TV Broadcast Schedule Released

Bruins To Unveil New Jerseys At Centennial Takeoff Fashion Show

Bruins Sign Alex Chiasson to Professional Tryout Agreement

Cool, Calm, and Collected | An Appreciation of David Krejci

Farinacci: Signing with Bruins 'Was a Pretty Easy Decision'

Heinen Eager for Camp Opportunity with Bruins

Former Black & Gold winger is back in town on professional tryout agreement

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – Danton Heinen didn’t necessarily have Boston back on his radar.

After spending parts of four seasons with the Bruins to start his NHL career, the winger was shipped to Anaheim at the 2020 trade deadline as part of the deal that brought Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie to the Black & Gold.

But some three-plus years later, Heinen is back in town on a professional tryout agreement as he looks to, once again, don the Spoked-B.

“You never know how life works,” said the 28-year-old. “I’m excited to be here and excited for the opportunity.”

Heinen spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, during which he tallied 26 goals and 55 points in 141 games, including a career-high 18-goal campaign in 2021-22.

“I think [my game is] a little more responsible,” Heinen said when asked how his game has evolved since his first stint in Boston. “I try to work on the little things every year...small steps every day. Tried to improve everything. I think I’m a little bigger than I was last time. I think I made little steps in most areas.”

The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2017-18, notching 16 goals and what remains a career-high 47 points in 77 games, before another strong showing in 2018-19 when he was a third-line stalwart – alongside Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson – during the B’s run to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It's just business,” Heinen said of the February 2020 trade to Anaheim. “[It] caught me off guard a little bit, but that's the nature of the beast. I loved my time here. It is what it is – no hard feelings, just happy to be back.”

As are some of his former teammates.

“Charlie Coyle texted me right away – [Brandon [Carlo], [Matt Grzelcyk], those guys reached out,” said Heinen. “Excited to be with those guys.”

For what Heinen hopes is an entire 2023-24 campaign.

“I talked to [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney],” said Heinen. “[The message was] just come in, compete, and win your battles and go from there. I know they are fair here and it's my job to try to be a part of that group.”

Pastrnak on the Scene

David Pastrnak made his captains’ practice debut on Monday after arriving back in Boston from his native Czechia on Sunday. The winger was glowing when asked about the birth of his baby daughter, Freya, over the summer.

“It's been amazing, it turns your life around, it's been great,” said Pastrnak. “Got to spend time with my family this summer. Calling it perfect timing and been enjoying it every day, so it's been amazing.”

Pastrnak, who is coming off a career-high, 61-goal campaign, was also eager to speak about the return of Milan Lucic, who he played with as a rookie in 2014-15.

“I'm so happy to have him back,” said Pastrnak. “It's been a long time since we’ve been on the team [together], but I always remember my first couple years and he’s one of those guys to help me as a player and a human being.

“I was really sad...I remember the time he was traded...so it brings so many memories back and I’m really excited to have him back.”

Wait, There’s More

  • The Bruins announced a number of changes to their hockey operations staff on Monday, including the promotion of skating and skills consultant – and Wakefield, Mass. native – John McLean to assistant coach. Dan Darrow is also joining the club as an assistant video coordinator.
  • Boston also hired Derek MacKinnon as a pro scout and former Bruins blue liner Milan Jurcina as European scout. The latter, a Slovakia native, played two seasons with Boston from 2005-07 after being selected in the eighth round of the 2001 NHL Draft.