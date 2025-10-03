Harrison's Two Goals Secure Bruins' Preseason Win vs. Capitals

WASHINGTON –– Marco Sturm stood by the podium at Warrior Ice Arena and answered questions ahead of the Boston Bruins’ exhibition game against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The head coach was asked about Brett Harrison, the 22-year-old forward who was set to make his preseason debut that night.

​“We wanted to give him a shot because he’s worked extremely hard this camp so far,” Sturm said. “I like his effort, I like his attitude, he’s a good kid. Every time in practice, a drill, you name it – he will give you everything. That is why we want to reward him.”​

Harrison lived up to Sturm’s description in the Bruins’ 3-1 showing at Capital One Arena, scoring twice to help secure the win.

​“It was good to get my first preseason game,” Harrison said. “All the practices and playing with the NHL guys in practice really gets you into game shape. Coming into this game, I was feeling good about my game.”

Boston did not strike until the second period; Joonas Korpisalo held his team in the competition until the production came on the other end of the ice. The goaltender stopped 17 of 18 shots on goal and finished the night with 33 saves.

“He was awesome. He’s been great. He came up big for us there,” said Riley Tufte, who had the Bruins’ first tally. “Especially in big moments in the game there. He definitely kept us alive.”