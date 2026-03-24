Hagens Joins Practice in Providence, ‘Something I’ll Never Forget’

BostonBruins.com –– James Hagens skated around Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The 19-year-old forward was the last one on the ice after the Providence Bruins’ practice on Tuesday morning. Hagens, who signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on Monday night, was taking in the beginning of the next stage of his hockey career.

“It was really exciting being out there, being able to have my first pro practice,” Hagens said. “It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Hagens’ sophomore season with Boston College wrapped up on Friday as the Eagles fell in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The 2025 seventh-overall pick had a decision to make about his future, and it landed him in Providence.

“I love it. There’s the saying, nothing is given, everything is earned. It’s just knowing that you have to earn a spot wherever you go. It’s going out there, it’s working your hardest, it’s trying to show everything you’ve worked for. Hopefully it pays off,” Hagens said. “Just wanting an opportunity, wanting to be able to go out there and show your game. You work for this your whole life, so to be able to have an opportunity, to be able to go after this and play tomorrow night, it’s something that is really special.”

Hagens is projected to make his AHL debut on Wednesday at MassMutual Center, where the Springfield Thunderbirds will host the P-Bruins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. His new teammates are ensuring the youngster feels comfortable as he makes the transition.

“Things move quickly, and I’m just confident in the group we have to help him along the way,” Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel said. “I am excited for him. One, it’s exciting to be around for sure, especially for him. I got to watch a couple games this year. I think one thing James does really well is he plays with his head up. He’s a pretty cerebral player.”

Hagens is coming off a dominant second-year showing with the Eagles. He finished as BC's leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games, and was named a Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist at the end of the regular season. Hagens earned Hockey East First Team All-Star honors, the Three Stars Award and was the league’s scoring champion.