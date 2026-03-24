Hagens Joins Practice in Providence, ‘Something I’ll Never Forget’

The 19-year-old forward signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement on Monday

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By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com –– James Hagens skated around Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The 19-year-old forward was the last one on the ice after the Providence Bruins’ practice on Tuesday morning. Hagens, who signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement (ATO) on Monday night, was taking in the beginning of the next stage of his hockey career.

“It was really exciting being out there, being able to have my first pro practice,” Hagens said. “It’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Hagens’ sophomore season with Boston College wrapped up on Friday as the Eagles fell in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The 2025 seventh-overall pick had a decision to make about his future, and it landed him in Providence.

“I love it. There’s the saying, nothing is given, everything is earned. It’s just knowing that you have to earn a spot wherever you go. It’s going out there, it’s working your hardest, it’s trying to show everything you’ve worked for. Hopefully it pays off,” Hagens said. “Just wanting an opportunity, wanting to be able to go out there and show your game. You work for this your whole life, so to be able to have an opportunity, to be able to go after this and play tomorrow night, it’s something that is really special.”

Hagens is projected to make his AHL debut on Wednesday at MassMutual Center, where the Springfield Thunderbirds will host the P-Bruins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. His new teammates are ensuring the youngster feels comfortable as he makes the transition.

“Things move quickly, and I’m just confident in the group we have to help him along the way,” Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel said. “I am excited for him. One, it’s exciting to be around for sure, especially for him. I got to watch a couple games this year. I think one thing James does really well is he plays with his head up. He’s a pretty cerebral player.”

Hagens is coming off a dominant second-year showing with the Eagles. He finished as BC's leading scorer with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 34 games, and was named a Hobey Baker Top 10 Finalist at the end of the regular season. Hagens earned Hockey East First Team All-Star honors, the Three Stars Award and was the league’s scoring champion.

James Hagens joins Providence on a PTO

“Being able to be around a coaching staff like I had at Boston College, just really soaking in everything that [BC head coach Greg Brown] was able to teach me there,” Hagens said. “Being responsible, knowing when to dive into a play, and knowing when to stay back. You have to earn a coach’s trust, and being able to be around him, see how such a smart hockey mind thinks, is something I’m really grateful for.”

​Brown’s nephew, Patrick Brown, is the captain in Providence and also played at BC from 2010 to 2014. The 33-year-old forward chatted with Hagens throughout practice on Tuesday and will be on his line, too. Mougenel said Hagens will play on the wing for now; Matěj Blümel will be on the other side.

​“[Patrick] is a good guy for him to be around. Brownie really doesn’t shy away from the grind. Sometimes when you play with Brownie, he takes care of a lot of the other stuff,” Mougenel said. “We put a lot of our young players with Brownie, just because he’s a little bit of a calming influence, a little bit of an extension of the coaching staff. And he’s a talker.”

Hagens has felt the support of the P-Bruins and those in the main club, as well. The Hauppauge, New York native received a message from Charlie McAvoy – who also started his pro career in the AHL – after signing his ATO.

“He sent a really nice text. That’s something – him being a Long Island guy, too – that’s something that was really cool,” Hagens said. “Being able to get that text from him, that meant a lot, even though it was just a couple words. Just being here, being able to soak in all the knowledge from everyone.”​

The main goal for Hagens in the coming days and weeks is to simply learn, and that is consistent between the AHL and NHL levels. Mougenel said he’s been in constant communication with Bruins head coach Marco Sturm.

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“I hope he takes a lot away – the biggest thing is how the Bruins play. That’s real important, and our foundations are vertical within the organization. Things that we value, Marco and his staff value,” Mougenel said. “There’s a certain standard for how we play and how the Bruins play.”

​Sturm echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m just very excited for him, actually. That comes to my mind because, again, being in the minors – they’re going to love it. And he’s going to love it. I think it is going to be great for him to be a pro and have that experience,” Sturm said. “And then who knows. He’s just going to go, and I like that part about it. He just wanted to play hockey. I think that, for me, it shows it’s going to be a bright future for us in the long term, and that’s just the first little step. I’m very excited for him.”

It has been a whirlwind of a week for Hagens, but he is ready to take on the challenge and push to be a meaningful piece in the organization’s success moving forward.

“Just go out there and give it your all,” Hagens said. “They’re giving me an opportunity here, so it’s up to me to make the most of it.”

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