Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Loss to Ducks 

Korpisalo made 29 saves on Wednesday at Honda Center

2568x1444-Recovered
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

ANAHEIM –– Despite a comeback effort on Wednesday night at Honda Center, the Boston Bruins fell 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks.

​“Frustrating leaving here without a point,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think offensively, we did a good enough job today that could’ve won the game. But defensively, it was just not good enough.”

The Ducks got off to a quick start in the first period with goals from Jansen Harkins and Radko Gudas to take a 2-0 lead by the 6:29 mark. Boston soon got on the board while skating on the power play to pull within one.

Pavel Zacha swung the puck up to Hampus Lindholm at the point, where he unleashed a shot that a net-front Morgan Geekie tipped past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal at 14:58. It was Geekie’s 13th goal of the season.

Anaheim responded with a power-play tally of its own from Ryan Strome at 13:47 of the middle frame to make it 3-1. But Mikey Eyssimont’s fifth goal of the season made it a one-goal game ahead of the third.

​Nikita Zadorov sent a stretch pass through the neutral zone that Eyssimont picked up at the blue line, carried down to the dot and wristed in for the 3-2 scoreline. The forward, who skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Jeffrey Viel, has three points in the last five games.

Zadorov wore an ‘A’ for the Bruins on Wednesday in the absence of Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, who are both out with injuries.​

“It means a lot. It means the organization, management and coaches, staff and players trust me,” Zadorov said. “I love being part of this. I take pride in it – being in the league and this team.”

Geekie, Korpisalo, and Zadorov react after 4-3 L @ ANA

Geekie’s second of the night – also on the power play – tied things 3-3 at 7:39 of the third. It was another tip-in, but David Pastrnak had the initial shot this time, from above the left circle. Geekie’s 14 goals tie Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl for most in the NHL.

​“Just a direct approach. Two plays were kind of right off the faceoff,” Geekie said. “Just kind of being predictable. I think that’s been a goal of ours all year, and try to stick to that game plan.”

The 27-year-old forward – who signed a six-year extension with Boston in June – has four on the man advantage.

​“He’s a very dangerous guy,” Sturm said of Geekie. “Has a great release, is dangerous on the power play. There is a reason why he scores a lot of goals, that’s for sure.”

​It proved not enough, though, as Ian Moore scored the game-winning slapshot at 16:25 for the final 4-3 standing. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves in the loss.

​“Kind of the same thing happened when we played these guys last time – just let it slip away in the third,” Geekie said. “I liked our game for the most part, but those little opportunities, other teams are going to take advantage, and they did this time.”

The Bruins are back in action on Friday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Sturm talks after Bruins lose 4-3 @ ANA

