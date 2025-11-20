Geekie Scores Twice in Bruins 4-3 Loss to Ducks 

ANAHEIM –– Despite a comeback effort on Wednesday night at Honda Center, the Boston Bruins fell 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks.

​“Frustrating leaving here without a point,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “I think offensively, we did a good enough job today that could’ve won the game. But defensively, it was just not good enough.”

The Ducks got off to a quick start in the first period with goals from Jansen Harkins and Radko Gudas to take a 2-0 lead by the 6:29 mark. Boston soon got on the board while skating on the power play to pull within one.

Pavel Zacha swung the puck up to Hampus Lindholm at the point, where he unleashed a shot that a net-front Morgan Geekie tipped past Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal at 14:58. It was Geekie’s 13th goal of the season.

Anaheim responded with a power-play tally of its own from Ryan Strome at 13:47 of the middle frame to make it 3-1. But Mikey Eyssimont’s fifth goal of the season made it a one-goal game ahead of the third.

​Nikita Zadorov sent a stretch pass through the neutral zone that Eyssimont picked up at the blue line, carried down to the dot and wristed in for the 3-2 scoreline. The forward, who skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Jeffrey Viel, has three points in the last five games.

Zadorov wore an ‘A’ for the Bruins on Wednesday in the absence of Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, who are both out with injuries.​

“It means a lot. It means the organization, management and coaches, staff and players trust me,” Zadorov said. “I love being part of this. I take pride in it – being in the league and this team.”