For 35 Years, Svensson Has Been Important Part of Black & Gold

STOCKHOLM – Svenåke Svensson was nearly overcome with emotion.

As he stood in the visiting dressing room in Vancouver, champagne spraying all around him, the longtime Bruins’ scout found himself next to the star of Boston’s 2011 championship run.

Tim Thomas had paced the Bruins to their first title in 39 years with a postseason for the ages. But the netminder, holding the Conn Smythe trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP in his lap, made sure to let those around him know how appreciative he was of the role they played in allowing him to reach hockey’s highest peak.

“I remember in Vancouver after the seventh game and he had got the [Conn Smythe] trophy,” Svensson recalled. “He said, ‘I have to thank you for this.’ I almost got tears in my eyes. I said, ‘No, Timmy, I only recommended you, you did the rest.’

“That was really emotional…but he did it himself. He got the chance and he took it, that’s really nice.”

Nearly a decade earlier, it was Svensson who helped lead the charge to bring Thomas into the Bruins organization when his reports on the journeyman goaltender stood out to then assistant general manager Jeff Gorton.

“[Jeff] called me, ‘Hey, you wrote some good reports on this Tim Thomas,’” said Svensson, who had been watching Thomas during the backstop’s stints in Finland (HIFK Helsinki, 1997-99; Karpat, 2001-02) and Sweden (AIK, 2000-01).

With the Bruins in search of a goaltender for the American Hockey League club in Providence, Svensson was quick to give his endorsement of the Michigan native, who had played four seasons with the University of Vermont before heading over to Europe.

“He had great stats,” said Svensson, who estimated he watched Thomas play about eight times over the course of three seasons. “When you saw him play, he never quit. He was really a warrior in the net and always with a smile on his face. Jeff asked, ‘Do you think he can play on our farm team?’ ‘Yeah, absolutely,’ I said. The rest is history.”

Indeed, it is. As is the exceptional career of a man who hails from Kiruna in the northern-most part of Sweden toward the Arctic Circle – “I’ve been freezing all my life,” Svensson joked – and has devoted his life to the sport he loves.

Svensson, whose own playing career was cut short by knee injuries, is celebrating his 35th year with the Bruins and at 73 is still supporting the club’s scouting efforts across Europe. While his schedule is about half of what it used to be – down to about 90 games a year from nearly 200, he estimated – Svensson continues to enjoy the grind of bouncing from rink to rink across the continent and recently sat down for an interview with BostonBruins.com during the club’s Bear Tracks trip to Stockholm in August.

Svensson began his scouting career with the Bruins in August 1988 as a part-timer and was officially brought onto the staff for the 1990-91 campaign when Ted Sator, whom Svensson had known from his days coaching in Sweden, was an assistant on Mike Milbury’s staff in Boston.

“Milbury wanted a hockey guy in Sweden and I happened to be coaching in the Swedish league,” said Svensson, who spent three seasons as head coach of Rogle BK from 1984-87 and in 1987-88 briefly coached Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom with IK VIK.