Panthers rally, push Bruins to brink with Game 4 win

The Panthers, who have won three straight, will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final in Game 5 at Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.

“This is a tough building to play in, but we just stuck with it,” Barkov said. “We liked how we played in the first period even though they had two goals, but we [liked] our chances. We just kept going, kept pushing and getting better.”

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves for Florida, which is the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Evan Rodrigues had two assists.

“Mentally, it’s very important that we would stay with it and that we wouldn’t see a change in our game,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Either opening it up or -- because that would belie a lack of confidence in our game. I thought their best push came in the second period, [Bobrovsky] had to make a few saves, and then pretty strong after that.”