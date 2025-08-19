FAQ Heritage Hall 2025 - Sports Museum Operations

How do I purchase admission to Heritage Hall?

  • Heritage Hall is open daily as an exhibit apart of the Sports Musuem. The Sports Museum tour, Monday-Sunday 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM , click here to view availability.

Can I walk up and purchase admission to Heritage Hall in person, or do I have to purchase admission online?

  • The Sport Musuem/Heritage Hall Tours must be purchased through Universe. While walk ups are welcome, access is only available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To guarantee access, we recommend purchasing online in advance.

Can I reserve access for a group?

  • We recommend that groups with more than 10 guests make a reservation in order to have the best experience. This can be done at www.sportsmuseum.org/visit

Can I use a TD Garden Gold Card gift card to purchase access to Heritage Hall?

  • No gift cards, including TD Garden Gold Cards, can be used to purchase access to Heritage Hall

Am I still guaranteed entry if I miss my selected timeslot?

  • Unfortunately, if you miss the designated time on your pass to Heritage Hall, you will not be admitted entry. There are no refunds or exchanges on Heritage Hall admission purchases.

If my plans change and I can no longer visit Heritage Hall during the admission time slot, what are my options?

  • Unfortunately, there are no refunds or exchanges on Heritage Hall admission purchases.

News Feed

Bruins Announce Schedule for 2025 Fan Fest Tour 

NHL, Lightning, Bruins unveil 2026 Stadium Series logo for outdoor game

Hagens continuing to put in work despite hectic schedule

NHL Announces Boston Bruins 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule, Presented by Ticketmaster

Bruins Sign John Farinacci on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Announce Game Schedule for 2025 Prospects Challenge

Jeannot Believes His Style, Bruins Are Perfect Fit

Wenczkowski Makes Memorable Return to Warrior Ice Arena for Bruins Dev Camp

Former Bruin Lyndon Byers Passes Away at 61

Kuraly Embracing Challenge of Starting New Chapter

Bruins Announce July 1 Transactions

Arvidsson Confident He’ll be Good Fit with Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton Oilers

Hagens Makes Strong First Impression at Bruins Dev Camp

Geekie Grateful to Be Remaining in Boston

Bruins to Not Issue Qualifying Offers to Seven Players

Bruins Sign Georgii Merkulov to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Bruins Agree to Terms with Henri Jokiharju, John Beecher and Michael DiPietro