How do I purchase admission to Heritage Hall?
FAQ Heritage Hall 2025 - Sports Museum Operations
- Heritage Hall is open daily as an exhibit apart of the Sports Musuem. The Sports Museum tour, Monday-Sunday 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM , click here to view availability.
Can I walk up and purchase admission to Heritage Hall in person, or do I have to purchase admission online?
- The Sport Musuem/Heritage Hall Tours must be purchased through Universe. While walk ups are welcome, access is only available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To guarantee access, we recommend purchasing online in advance.
Can I reserve access for a group?
- We recommend that groups with more than 10 guests make a reservation in order to have the best experience. This can be done at www.sportsmuseum.org/visit
Can I use a TD Garden Gold Card gift card to purchase access to Heritage Hall?
- No gift cards, including TD Garden Gold Cards, can be used to purchase access to Heritage Hall
Am I still guaranteed entry if I miss my selected timeslot?
- Unfortunately, if you miss the designated time on your pass to Heritage Hall, you will not be admitted entry. There are no refunds or exchanges on Heritage Hall admission purchases.
If my plans change and I can no longer visit Heritage Hall during the admission time slot, what are my options?
- Unfortunately, there are no refunds or exchanges on Heritage Hall admission purchases.