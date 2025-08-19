Is parking available?
FAQ Heritage Hall 2025 - Planning Your Visit
Is there food and beverage available at Heritage Hall? Can I bring outside food and drinks into Heritage Hall?
- Outside food and beverage is not allowed within TD Garden or Heritage Hall.
How do I get into Heritage Hall?
If you are accessing Boston Bruins Heritage Hall in the two hours before Boston Bruins home games, you should proceed directly to Boston Bruins Heritage Hall located on Level 2 of TD Garden. If you have access to the Boston Garden Society (BGS) elevators through your Boston Bruins game ticket, you can enter through the Boston Garden Society branded elevators. The BGS elevators can be found on Level 1 inside North Station and Levels P1-P4 in the North Station Garage. If you have Loge or Balcony tickets, you can access the Boston Bruins Heritage Hall entrance by taking the escalators located outside in The Hub on Causeway up to Level 2 and entering through the Boston Garden Society entrance (far right door). There will be signs pointing to the entrance.
If you are accessing Heritage Hall on a non game day, please use Hub escalators to enter via Level 2.
Can I leave and re-enter Heritage Hall?
- No. Once you exit Heritage Hall, you will not be able to get back in
How long can I visit Heritage Hall for?
- Typically guests take about an hour to visit Heritage Hall. You are welcome to stay as long as we are open.
Do I have to follow a tour guide through Heritage Hall?
- Heritage Hall is a self-guided experience without tour guides. However, our ambassadors throughout the venue can answer questions and assist you during your visit.
Do you offer a discount in the ProShop powered by ‘47?
- Heritage Hall visitors receive 10% Off purchases at the Proshop
* *Cannot be combined with other offers. Offer valid on the date of the ticket only, must show Heritage Hall access pass to redeem, some exclusions apply.