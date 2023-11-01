David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

BOSTON – The NHL announced today, November 1, that forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Third Star of the Month for October.

Pastrnak, 27, appeared in all nine games with the Bruins in October, recording eight goals and six assists for 14 points with a plus-nine rating. He scored penalty-shot goals in each of the team’s home games against Nashville on October 14 and Detroit on October 28.

The 6-foot, 196-pound forward currently leads the league in even strength goals (7) and even strength points (10). His four game-goal streak marks the longest goal streak to start a season in franchise history since 1992 (Dmitry Kvartalnov).

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals, points, points per game (1.56) and power play points (4) so far this season. He is also tied for the team lead in assists and is averaging 18:49 time on ice per game.

Currently in his 10th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 601 career NHL games, recording 309 goals and 322 assists for 631 points with a plus-129 rating. The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.