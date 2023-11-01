News Feed

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

McAvoy Suspended Four Games for Illegal Check to the Head

Bruins Introduce 'Bruins Authentics,' the Club's New OffIcial Game-Used, Team-Issued and Team Stock Memorabilia Line

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

David Pastrnak Named NHL Third Star for October

BOSTON – The NHL announced today, November 1, that forward David Pastrnak has been named the NHL Third Star of the Month for October. 

Pastrnak, 27, appeared in all nine games with the Bruins in October, recording eight goals and six assists for 14 points with a plus-nine rating. He scored penalty-shot goals in each of the team’s home games against Nashville on October 14 and Detroit on October 28. 

The 6-foot, 196-pound forward currently leads the league in even strength goals (7) and even strength points (10). His four game-goal streak marks the longest goal streak to start a season in franchise history since 1992 (Dmitry Kvartalnov). 

Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals, points, points per game (1.56) and power play points (4) so far this season. He is also tied for the team lead in assists and is averaging 18:49 time on ice per game. 

Currently in his 10th season with Boston, Pastrnak has skated in 601 career NHL games, recording 309 goals and 322 assists for 631 points with a plus-129 rating. The Havirov, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.