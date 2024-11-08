BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored with 20 seconds left in overtime for the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday.
Marchand Scores Late in OT as Bruins Recover to Defeat Flames
Boston captain wins it with 20 seconds left in extra session to secure 4-3 win over Calgary
Elias Lindholm forced a turnover behind the net, and sent it back in front to Marchand, who had his initial shot stopped before finishing off his own rebound.
“[Lindholm] did a great job pursuing the puck after the face-off,” Marchand said. “I think he kind of started jumping on the [defense], and he pounced on it. Did a great job winning that battle, and put it out front, and you know, the rest is history.”
Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Boston (7-7-1), which has won three of its past four (3-1-0). David Pastrnak had two assists.
“I thought [Korpisalo] was good, especially in the second [period],” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought he made a lot of key saves when we extended our lead to 3-1.”
Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Tyson Barrie scored, and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for Calgary (7-5-2), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).
“I thought it was a good game. It was a hard game,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “And I liked how our guys … how we stuck with it again. I mean, that’s kind of a trademark for our team, is that we always feel like we’re still in games. So I’m pleased with how they were a resilient bunch tonight, and that’s a big point for us.”
The Flames trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Sharangovich cut it to 3-2 at 0:58 of the third on the power play, redirecting MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot.
Kadri tied it 3-3 at 9:55, skating in and beating Korpisalo glove side.
“It’s nice to show some poise and composure, and I think that’s the key,” Kadri said. “Obviously on the road, you could start forcing things or you could just kind of stick to your game plan, and that’s exactly what we did. Made a couple of great plays to come back into the game, and just an unfortunate bounce to end it.”
Hampus Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period, skating into the slot and tucking Pastrnak’s pass into an open net.
Barrie tied it 1-1 just 19 seconds later at 2:23 with a one-timer from the point off a face-off for his first goal of the season.
“I think we have a belief in here, if we play the system and the way that we can play for 60 [minutes], it’ll wear teams down,” Barrie said.
Marchand nearly scored at 19:50 on the power play with a shot off the post.
“[Marchand’s] like a pit bull, like meat and bone,” Hampus Lindholm said. “He just never leaves it alone. He wins his battles, he’s hungry, and that’s the way you score 3-on-3 in this League.”
Zacha gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 8:25 of the second period after Pastrnak’s pass deflected up into the air and fell right to Zacha in front.
Cole Koepke pushed it to 3-1 31 seconds later at 8:56, bumping in Charlie Coyle’s centering pass at the left post. It was Coyle’s first assist of the season.
“As long as I’m playing the right way and creating opportunities, getting opportunities, that’s what I worry about. … I’m not really too worried about individual stuff,” Coyle said. “I want to play the right way for my team, make sure I’m on the right side of the puck, and pick my spots when to go and find that balance too.”
NOTES: Marchand scored his 21st career overtime goal, which is the most in Bruins history and third-most among all players behind Alex Ovechkin (26) and Sidney Crosby (22). Marchand has 79 game-winning goals, third behind Johnny Bucyk (88) and Patrice Bergeron (81) in Bruins history. … Zacha’s goal was his 300th NHL point. He joined Pastrnak (740), Tomas Hertl (500), and Ondrej Palat (481) as the fourth active player born in Czechia with 300 points.