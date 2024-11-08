Marchand Scores Late in OT as Bruins Recover to Defeat Flames

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for Boston (7-7-1), which has won three of its past four (3-1-0). David Pastrnak had two assists.

“I thought [Korpisalo] was good, especially in the second [period],” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought he made a lot of key saves when we extended our lead to 3-1.”

Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Tyson Barrie scored, and Dustin Wolf made 34 saves for Calgary (7-5-2), which has lost six of its past eight (2-5-1).

“I thought it was a good game. It was a hard game,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “And I liked how our guys … how we stuck with it again. I mean, that’s kind of a trademark for our team, is that we always feel like we’re still in games. So I’m pleased with how they were a resilient bunch tonight, and that’s a big point for us.”

The Flames trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Sharangovich cut it to 3-2 at 0:58 of the third on the power play, redirecting MacKenzie Weegar’s point shot.

Kadri tied it 3-3 at 9:55, skating in and beating Korpisalo glove side.

“It’s nice to show some poise and composure, and I think that’s the key,” Kadri said. “Obviously on the road, you could start forcing things or you could just kind of stick to your game plan, and that’s exactly what we did. Made a couple of great plays to come back into the game, and just an unfortunate bounce to end it.”