Bruins Place Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on Waivers

By Boston Bruins
BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 30, that the team has placed forwards Patrick Brown and Vinni Lettieri on waivers.

Brown, 32, has appeared in 52 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has also skated in 13 games with Boston this season, notching one assist. Brown has played in 497 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 90 goals and 140 assists for 230 points. He has also appeared in 162 career NHL games with Boston, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Vegas and Carolina, tallying 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

Lettieri, 30, has appeared in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward has also skated in 19 games with Boston this season, notching two goals and one assist for three points. Lettieri has played in 323 career AHL games with Providence, Iowa, San Diego and Hartford, totaling 140 goals and 145 assists for 285 points. He has also appeared in 148 career NHL games with Boston, Minnesota, Anaheim and the New York Rangers, tallying 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points. The Excelsior, Minnesota native was originally signed by the New York Rangers as a free agent in 2017.

