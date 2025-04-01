Bruins Sign Dans Locmelis to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 1, that the team has signed forward Dans Locmelis to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $860,000.

Dans Locmelis ((Dahns LUSH-mill-us) will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO.

The 6-foot, 175-pound forward appeared in 40 games with the University of Massachusetts Amherst during the 2024-25 season, recording eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points. The 21-year-old ranked second on the team in assists and fourth in points. He skated in 70 career NCAA games with UMass, totaling 15 goals and 32 assists for 47 points.

During the 2022-23 season, the forward played in 44 games for Lulea HF J20 of the J20 Swedish Hockey League, tallying 25 goals and 34 assists for 59 points with a plus-28 rating.

Locmelis represented Latvia at the World Junior Championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024, registering six goals and four assists for 10 points throughout 16 games in the three tournaments. He also appeared in the 2023 and 2024 IIHF World Championships for Team Latvia, winning bronze in the 2023 tournament. In September 2024, Locmelis played for Latvia at the Olympic Games Qualifying tournament, where he helped the team secure a spot in the 2026 Olympic Games, notching one goal and one assist in three games.

The Jelgava, Latvia native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.