Carlsson scores 2 goals, Ducks ease past Bruins

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn had two assists, and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks (31-32-8), who have won two of three.

“Just a good game overall," Killorn said. "A ton of shots, a ton of opportunities. Just really liked the way we played. Our (defense) was getting up the ice, we had a ton of possession and we got rewarded.”

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, David Pastrnak also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Bruins (30-34-9), who are winless in seven straight games (0-6-1) for the first time since a 10-game skid (0-6-4) from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6, 2010.

"It's a frustrating time right now," Boston coach Joe Sacco said. "When you get down a few goals like we do, you start to try to play catch-up hockey and you open yourself up for more mistakes, and that's the problem right now."

The Bruins were on the first of their five power plays when Carlsson scored off a feed from Killorn to finish a short-handed rush and give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 17:33 of the first period.

"Felt pretty good," Carlsson said. "If you have a chance to go, you can just go, because the power play guys are not going to play that hard of defense. Just took my chance, and 'Killer' just sauced it over. Went top cheese."