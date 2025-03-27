ANAHEIM -- Leo Carlsson scored two goals for the Anaheim Ducks in a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Carlsson scores 2 goals, Ducks ease past Bruins
LaCombe, Killorn each gets 2 points for Anaheim; Boston loses 7th straight
Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn had two assists, and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks (31-32-8), who have won two of three.
“Just a good game overall," Killorn said. "A ton of shots, a ton of opportunities. Just really liked the way we played. Our (defense) was getting up the ice, we had a ton of possession and we got rewarded.”
Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, David Pastrnak also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the Bruins (30-34-9), who are winless in seven straight games (0-6-1) for the first time since a 10-game skid (0-6-4) from Jan. 16 to Feb. 6, 2010.
"It's a frustrating time right now," Boston coach Joe Sacco said. "When you get down a few goals like we do, you start to try to play catch-up hockey and you open yourself up for more mistakes, and that's the problem right now."
The Bruins were on the first of their five power plays when Carlsson scored off a feed from Killorn to finish a short-handed rush and give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 17:33 of the first period.
"Felt pretty good," Carlsson said. "If you have a chance to go, you can just go, because the power play guys are not going to play that hard of defense. Just took my chance, and 'Killer' just sauced it over. Went top cheese."
Anaheim outshot the Bruins 15-5 in the first period.
"I thought tonight we did start fast," Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. "We challenged them to come out and try and initiate the pace of the game. You want to try and create a difficult environment right from the beginning, I thought we were able to do that."
The Ducks made it 2-0 at 13:58 of the second period. Korpisalo made a save on Nikita Nesterenko's drive to the net, but the rebound went off the skate of Boston defenseman Michael Callahan and into his own net.
"A lot of disconnection and every goal started in the O-zone," Pastrnak said. "Lost the puck or unforced mistake, and then we are defending."
Pastrnak scored his 35th goal of the season with a one-timer from the right circle while on a 5-on-3 power play to cut it to 2-1 at 16:20.
LaCombe made it 3-1 at 17:57 when he scooped the puck into the air from behind the net and it went off the arm of Bruins forward Pavel Zacha and into his own goal.
Cutter Gauthier then slid the puck under Korpisalo's right pad on the short side from the bottom of the left circle to make it 4-1 at 18:45 of the second.
"I don't know if there's a hole in my pad or what," Korpisalo said. "Those things happen sometimes and you can't let it affect you."
Carlsson scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks to make it 5-1 at 4:02 of the third, and Mason McTavish made it 6-1 when he scored from the left circle off the rush at 12:25.
Geekie scored with a one-timer from above the left circle to cut it to 6-2 at 12:46.
"We have nine games left," Pastrnak said. "We still need to build something in this group and be connected."
NOTES: Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov did not play because he returned to Boston for a family matter. ... Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke played in his 300th NHL game. ... Pastrnak was a minus-5. ... The Bruins have allowed 11 short-handed goals this season, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most in the NHL. ... Carlsson has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in the 17 games since he played for Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... McTavish has six points (one goal, five assists) in the past five games. ... Killorn's assist on Carlsson's first goal was his 300th in the NHL. ... The Ducks had scored just one short-handed goal in their first 70 games, tied for the fewest in the NHL. That came from Frank Vatrano against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 30 for his 300th NHL point. ... Carlsson has six points (four goals, two assists) in three career games against Boston. ... Nesterenko has three goals in the past four games.