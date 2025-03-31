Bruins Recall Jeffrey Viel on Emergency Basis

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 31, that the team has recalled forward Jeffrey Viel from Providence on an emergency basis.

Viel, 28, has appeared in 62 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has also played in four games with Boston this season. Viel has skated in 343 AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 74 goals and 93 assists for 167 points. Among active Providence skaters, he ranks first in shorthanded goals (2) and penalty minutes (136) and is tied for third in plus-minus (plus-15). The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.