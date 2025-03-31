Bruins to Host Women in Sports Night, Presented by Rapid7

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins will host Women in Sports Night, presented by Rapid7, on Tuesday, April 1, during their home game against the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

Tuesday's game will highlight women who work and compete in the sports community, including athletes and Bruins staff. In-arena host Michaela Johnson will manage the game's PA mic, while Natalie Noury will take over as the in-arena host for the evening.

During the game, the Bruins will recognize Keri Clougherty as the Community All-Star, presented by Massachusetts State Lottery. Clougherty, a defender for the Boston College women's hockey team, is a finalist for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award presented annually to a collegiate hockey player for their leadership and community service efforts. Clougherty led her team with over 780 hours of community service which included working with the Allston/Brighton Food Pantry, organizing a field day for over 100 Best Buddies participants and collaborating with local hospitals to offer mentorship and emotional support to adolescent patients. She led a National Girls and Women in Sports Day event where she and her peers offered athletic clinics to over 150 girls in a variety of sports.

The Boston Bruins Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by DraftKings, will benefit Dream Big!, an organization dedicated to helping girls and young women from low-income communities participate in sports by providing them with equipment, sports attire, financial support and leadership training. The 50/50 Raffle will run until April 15 and is available to fans at BostonBruins.com/5050.

Members of the Northeastern women’s hockey team who won the 2025 Dunkin’ Women’s Beanpot Championship will be in attendance and recognized at Tuesday’s game.

On February 26, the Bruins hosted a Women in Sports networking event and panel, presented by Rapid7, at TD Garden featuring panelists Kerry Collins (Senior Director of Community Relations, Boston Bruins), Jillian Dempsey (Forward, Boston Fleet) and Cynthia Stanton (Chief Marketing Officer, Rapid7). The panel was moderated by Bruins in-arena host Michaela Johson and included a networking session along with discussions centered around supporting and empowering women in the workplace.

The ProShop, powered by '47, will offer a 30 percent discount on all Women’s Apparel for Tuesday’s game. Fans can shop at the store on the Hub on Causeway or online at BostonProShop.com.

In celebration of Women's History Month, a Boston Women's Professional Hockey exhibit has been on display in Heritage Hall during the month of March and will continue to be available for fans to view prior to Tuesday's game. Ticket holders can purchase access to Heritage Hall during the two-hour pregame window before each Bruins home game. Pregame access to Heritage Hall is limited to ticketed fans. To buy tickets, fans can click HERE.