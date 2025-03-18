Tuch's late OT goal lifts Sabres past struggling Bruins

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins (30-30-9), who have lost three straight and are 2-5-1 in their past eight. Korpisalo made 27 saves.

Boston is three points behind the New York Rangers, who have one game in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

“I thought we had good energy tonight,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “On the bench, in the room before the game, I thought that the guys were focused. I don’t think [low morale] has been an issue at all. If anything, sometimes we’re maybe trying to do too much at times.

“The biggest thing for us to focus on is just there’s a process that we try to follow each game and there’s a standard that we’re trying to uphold regardless of where we’re at.”

Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:19 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot that beat Korpisalo glove side from the left hash marks.

“Great shot. Got it, found the hole, and got rewarded for shooting,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think if he continues down that path production will be greater.”

Zacha tied it 1-1 at 13:00. He tapped a centering pass from Geekie past the outstretched stick of Luukkonen, who went down anticipating a shot from Geekie.

Geekie then gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 15:13. He took a stretch pass from Parker Wotherspoon, held off Mattias Samuelsson, and slid the puck past Luukkonen’s left skate on a breakaway.

Power tied it 2-2 at 12:48 of the second period, roofing a shot short side from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Ryan McLeod.

“I’ve got him in the Krebs, kind of in that category, where just deliver a little bit sooner,” Ruff said. “Got rewarded. First goal, heck of a shot. I've really liked the last two games. Two solid games defensively, and then offensively hitting his mark.”