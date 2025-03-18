Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal with 11 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Monday.
Tuch's late OT goal lifts Sabres past struggling Bruins
Wins it on power play with 11 seconds left; Boston has lost 6 of 8
Owen Power took a shot from the top of the left circle that hit Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju and Tuch before beating Joonas Korpisalo short side.
“I kind of threw one on net and got pretty lucky,” said Power, who finished with a goal and two assists. “Just trying to get something going there with time running out.”
Peyton Krebs also scored, Jack Quinn had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves for the Sabres (27-33-6), who have won three of their past four games after an 0-5-1 skid.
Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins (30-30-9), who have lost three straight and are 2-5-1 in their past eight. Korpisalo made 27 saves.
Boston is three points behind the New York Rangers, who have one game in hand, for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“I thought we had good energy tonight,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “On the bench, in the room before the game, I thought that the guys were focused. I don’t think [low morale] has been an issue at all. If anything, sometimes we’re maybe trying to do too much at times.
“The biggest thing for us to focus on is just there’s a process that we try to follow each game and there’s a standard that we’re trying to uphold regardless of where we’re at.”
Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:19 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot that beat Korpisalo glove side from the left hash marks.
“Great shot. Got it, found the hole, and got rewarded for shooting,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think if he continues down that path production will be greater.”
Zacha tied it 1-1 at 13:00. He tapped a centering pass from Geekie past the outstretched stick of Luukkonen, who went down anticipating a shot from Geekie.
Geekie then gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 15:13. He took a stretch pass from Parker Wotherspoon, held off Mattias Samuelsson, and slid the puck past Luukkonen’s left skate on a breakaway.
Power tied it 2-2 at 12:48 of the second period, roofing a shot short side from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Ryan McLeod.
“I’ve got him in the Krebs, kind of in that category, where just deliver a little bit sooner,” Ruff said. “Got rewarded. First goal, heck of a shot. I've really liked the last two games. Two solid games defensively, and then offensively hitting his mark.”
The Bruins were held to fewer than 20 shots for the second straight game.
“I think we need to have a shoot-first mentality, and sometimes we get away from that,” Geekie said. “Especially, we get a few chances that come off a few nice plays and then we forget that if we play off the shot, that’s where lots of things happen. Just getting back to basics, a little more meat-and-potatoes mindset when it comes to the O-zone will definitely help in that category. You can’t score if you don’t shoot.”
NOTES: Power has 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 66 games, tying his NHL career high he set in 79 games as a rookie in 2022-23. ... Tuch's overtime goal was the sixth-latest scored in Sabres history.